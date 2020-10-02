Cuffing season is the real deal. The moment the temperature starts to drop, people suddenly become hypnotized by the insatiable desire to find their soulmate. Open your heart, and ask the universe for the love you deserve, because October 2020 will be the most romantic month for those with personal placements in Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces. Autumn is in full effect, and so are your heart-eyes, so don't let the heavy energy shifts get you down.

Before jumping over the rainbow and falling in love, there are still a few things to keep in mind. Mars — the planet of desire, energy, sex, and red-hot passion — is currently retrograding through its sign of rulership, Aries, which can be quite stifling energetically, especially when it has to do with sexual activity. Mars retrograde wants you to stop and really reflect on where you've been directing your energy, instead of going for it without inhibition. There's something important to learn from this, so keep your eyes peeled. More importantly, Venus — the planet of love, beauty, relationships, seduction, and pleasure — will enter Virgo on Oct. 2.

This transit is actually quite humble, because it highlights the beauty in simplicity, which is very much aligned with Virgoan energy. Virgo falls in love with the detailed-process more than the outcome, so enjoy the beginning stages of the relationships you build during this time. While you'd normally entertain the idea of something being purely physical, it's almost impossible with Mars is retrograde, let alone while Venus is in Virgo. Keep it PG, y'all.

lncreativemedia/E+/Getty Images

Taurus: You're Indulging In Romantic Experiences And Flirting More Than Usual

You're almost too coquettish these days, Taurus. Imagine, with your pleasure-seeking planetary ruler, Venus, hovering over your flirty fifth house of happiness, passion, romance, and self-expression, your love language feels like an entire mood, and you can't control it.

What's even more ironic about this is, Venus is in Virgo, but Virgo's planetary ruler, Mercury, is in Scorpio and your committed seventh house of one-on-one partnerships. Scorpio energy — your polar opposite sign — is deeply mysterious and taboo-loving, so you might even be indulging in sexy banter and/or having heart-to-heart conversations. Exes might suddenly show up, too. Follow your instincts.

Virgo: Your Natural Beauty And Effortless Charm Are Impossible To Resist

Take advantage of this Venusian transit, Virgo. It's not every day the planet of love makes itself at home in your sign, and this comes with a lot of perks. Feeling desirable and in the mood for romance is almost inevitable when Venus is around, but it also increases the likelihood of making everyone around you utterly smitten in every way possible. This is one of the many benefits of having Venus nearby.

Your planetary ruler, Mercury, is shaking up your communication sector, which is automatically adding a sexy layer of mystery to your exchanges. Things will start to intensify once it stations retrograde, so don't be surprised if an ex suddenly reappears.

Pisces: You're Crushing On Someone Special, And It Feels Like A Fantasy

You're on a magic carpet ride this month, Pisces. In addition to having your dreamy planetary ruler, Neptune, in your sign — which is partly why you're wearing your rose-colored glasses more often than usual — Venus, the planet of love, will light up your committed seventh house of relationships this month. This transit will not only caramelize your current partnerships, but also charm any potential prospects you just so happen to cross paths with.

For those of you in long-distance relationships, or perhaps crushing on someone who lives overseas, Mercury will retrograde through your foreign ninth house of luck and exotic experiences during its transit through Scorpio. This is also ideal for making potential partners swoon with your mystical wisdom, so grab that astrology book whenever you feel the pull.