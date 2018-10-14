The cosmos are truly overflowing with intensity as of late. Can't you feel it? With Mercury joining Venus in deadly, obsessive, and passionate Scorpio, we're all breaking through imposing boundaries and delving deeper into social taboos. Although it's an incredibly exciting time in astrology, not all of us will feel so keen on the whirlwind of energy. In fact, as of October 15, 2018, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, and Cancer. If you think you've dodged the bullet this time, make sure your rising sign doesn't fall under any of the following, because the wildness will still whisk you away.

Now, you know I don't relish delivering bad news, and in all honesty, I don't even truly believe that everyone who was born under these signs is doomed to have an awful week. When I say that this week will be the "worst," what I really mean to say is that it will be a challenge. And, correct me if I'm wrong, but aren't challenges often the most important moments in our lives? Challenges motivate us, push us over the edge, and flood our hearts with passion. Without them, nothing beautiful would ever happen. Without pain, our accomplishments would have very little meaning. Keep this in mind as you navigate the strangeness ahead.

Aries: You May Have An Even Shorter Fuse Than Usual

You're an inherently impulsive and hot-headed sign. After all, you are ruled by aggressive, battle-ready, and fearless Mars. Your quick and diligent anger is both your deadliest weapon and your greatest weakness. However, when Mercury — planet of communication and rational thought — forms a square with Mars as of Oct. 19, you might experience your emotional body like a double-edged sword.

At worst, this transit can make you feel tense, easily irritated, and ready for a fight. At best, this transit can motivate you to overcome challenges like your life depends on it. And, let's not forget that Venus is currently retrograding in your eighth house of intensity and reincarnation. You're going through an emotionally powerful time. Focus your energy with intention and behold what you can make of it.

Taurus: You're Going Through Intense Introspection

If you're a Taurus, you deserve some serious TLC, because you've been going through the wringer while Venus — your ruling planet — spirals through retrograde. Not only does this subdue your inherent power, Venus is also moving through Scorpio, your opposite sign. Astrologically speaking, everything might feel totally out of whack. However, the weirdness will eventually make so much sense.

As this retrograde moves through your seventh house of partnerships, it's asking you to reflect on the ways your relationships may be holding you back. It also wants you to think about the bad habits you have that may be harming them. When you commit to someone, you commit forever. There's no going back. However, it can lead you to standing by someone who's no longer good for you. Make sure you take time for introspection.

Cancer: You Might Feel Temporarily Challenged By Strange Energy

With the sun in your fourth house of home and family, you're right where you need to be. This is your ruling astrological house, and combined with the harmonious energy from your fellow water sign, Scorpio, you're loving the energy in the air.

So, why did you make the "worst week" list this week? One very simple reason: The first quarter moon on Oct. 16 will be in Capricorn, your opposite sign. This might cause your emotional body to feel overly stiff and difficult to understand. Taking place in your seventh house of partnerships (while Venus — planet of love — is in retrograde, no less), this transit could have you experiencing uncomfortable feelings about your closest relationships. Listen to your heart. The strangeness will quickly pass.