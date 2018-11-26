Are you going through some immensely difficult transitions in your life? If so, the cosmos are not surprised. The past year has been packed to the brim with unsettling retrogrades, lifting your comforts away and showing you everything that remains. Now that Mercury — planet of communication and thought process — and Venus — planet of flirtation, luxury, and romance — are re-entering serious and inflexible Scorpio, you have no choice but to face the music. And, let's be real: The Gemini full moon that we experienced last week was not screwing around. As they say, the truth always comes out eventually, and as of November 26, 2018, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces. Double check whether or not any of these signs are your rising sign, because this energy will affect you just as deeply.

However, don't let the melancholy of change bring you down. Remember that the sun still remains in optimistic, open-minded, and forward-thinking Sagittarius. Even though it may seem like we're nearing the sad end, this is truly just the beginning of a big and beautiful journey. Sometimes the greatest stories begin in darkness. It makes the light that much more worthwhile.

Gemini: An Important Relationship Might Be Coming To An End

Wow, are you OK, Gemini? I only ask because the full moon in Gemini that we experienced last week sent fireballs of chaos your way, and there's no way you could possibly be the same as you were before. You're probably realizing that some major changes need to be made, whether you're feeling ready to move on or not.

Chances are, these changes are centered on your closest relationships. With Mercury retrograde leaving behind your seventh house of partnerships, you're coming to conclusions about those who matter to you most. Unfortunately, those conclusions may feel a lot less pleasant than you might like. Not all connections are meant to last forever, and if it's clear that your trust is coming to an end, it may be time to finally let go.

Virgo: There Could Be Stressful Conversations On The Horizon

It's common knowledge that those who have Virgo placements tend to spiral out of control when Mercury is in retrograde. Why? Mercury is Virgo's ruling planet. Do you ever wonder why Virgo's tend to be such genius analyzers and thinkers? It's because their ruling planet literally rules over the mind.

If you've been feeling like your world is totally in limbo, it's no wonder. When Mercury retrograde takes place, it encourages a period of rethinking, reviewing, and redoing. Now that Mercury has retrograded back into your third house of communication and routine, you're reconsidering the way you not only express yourself, but also the way you think. Are you managing your time properly? Are you taking time to contemplate your decisions before making them? It's time to leave behind some negative thought patterns that are holding you back.

Pisces: You Might Feel Easily Angered Or Irritated

You may be feeling more in touch with your primal instincts lately now that Mars — planet of aggression, combat, and impulse — is in Pisces. While this is inundating you with powerful motivation and untamed drive, it could also have you feeling like you can't control your feelings. Why so? The sun happens to be forming a conflicted square with Mars as of Dec. 2.

With a sun in fiery, insatiable, and adventurous Sagittarius creating drama with Mars in your sensitive, dreamy, and intuitive zodiac sign, you could be feeling way more competitive and dissatisfied with your current state than usual. Even though this energy can make you feel out of the ordinary, it's pushing you to the edge for a reason. See where it takes you.