The sun is now in free-spirited, adventurous, and open-ended Sagittarius. When the sun is in this mutable air sign, you probably expect spontaneous surprises, a wildness that cannot be tamed, and a journey that takes you to Neverland. Luckily, you'll find all of that and more, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of November 23, 2020. If your sun or rising sign is in Cancer, Scorpio, or Sagittarius, then buckle your seat belt because it's about to be a beautiful ride.

Although the sun is in Sagittarius, both affectionate Venus and logical Mercury are still in emotional, intense, and penetrating Scorpio, taking you on a tour through darkness. However, even if you have a fear of the dark, you can't help but feel there's something fascinating about shadows.

When Mercury forms a trine with dreamy and nebulous Neptune on Nov. 23, your creative thinking will expand and your imagination will glimmer. Conversations will take on a spiritual, empathetic tone as well. When Mercury later forms a sextile with transformative Pluto on Nov. 27, you won't be able to resist your desire to uncover deep truths. By Nov. 28, Mercury will connect with expansive Jupiter, inspiring you to indulge in knowledge and open your mind to all sorts of new concepts and ideas.

Although the roller coaster ride of Sagittarius season is adrenaline-inducing, the uncertainty can create discord in relationships as much as it can stimulate them. When Venus opposes unpredictable Uranus on Nov. 27, it may feel like you have to choose between your freedom and your independence or maintaining harmony in your relationships. Try not to think of this as an either/or situation, but a situation that presents you with an opportunity to blend both.

Here's what these lucky zodiac signs can expect:

Shutterstock

Cancer: You're Living In A Beautiful, Iridescent Dreamworld

With Mercury blasting through your fifth house of fun and pleasure, you're seeing brighter colors, speaking poetry, and everything you touch turns to gold. Creativity is radiating through you and you should not apologize for that. This is all thanks to Mercury's trine with Neptune this week, which will sprinkle inspiration onto you like fairy dust. Even if you don't consider yourself an artist, diving into creative hobbies will prove that magic is real and it's totally attainable here on Earth. Go wild, Cancer.

Scorpio: You're Seeing Yourself Through A Much Brighter Lens

You're speaking your mind, putting yourself first, and letting the world know who you are and what you stand for, Scorpio. Mercury is in your first house of the self and not only are people mesmerized with your confidence, they're also soothed by your presence. When Mercury forms a trine with Neptune, empathy, spirituality, and compassion will rush through your being. Not only will it help you let go of your ego and accept yourself on a deeper level, but you will also tap into your healing abilities.

Sagittarius: It's Your Party And You'll Cry If You Want To

The sun is in your first house of the self, Sagittarius. In other words, it's Sagittarius season, baby. This time of the year is all about celebrating your life and all the many ways you've grown over the past year. The cosmic energy is to your liking and not only is it making everyone embrace the adventurous, free-spirited, and all around rock 'n' roll essence of Sagittarius, but you're leading the way. Aside from celebrating (as you definitely should), you should also take time to reflect on what you succeeded in this year and make plans for the year that lies ahead of you.