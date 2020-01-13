NikkieTutorials' Quotes About Coming Out As Transgender Are So Moving

In a world where people can be exceedingly cruel and intolerant, it's especially brave when people in the spotlight have the courage to open up and give their fans a look into their personal lives or their past, which is why so many have found NikkieTutorials' quotes about coming out as transgender to be particularly moving. With 12 million YouTube subscribers and counting, Nikkie is undeniably a public figure, and she took the time to share with her fans a side of her she'd long kept secret.

When I first started watching Nikkie's YouTube videos, I came for her full-coverage foundation hacks and stayed for her warm, bubbly personality. Her makeup skills and genuine energy have garnered her millions of followers, but it's only now, in 2020, that Nikkie has grown comfortable enough to share another huge part of her identity with her viewers. In a video uploaded on January 13, 2020, called "I'm Coming Out," she publicly announced that she identifies as a transgender woman. "The number one thing I’m concerned about sharing this with you today is — first of all, oh my God, this feels so liberating," she said. "You have no idea that for the 11 years that I’ve had my channel, this has been with me. And I always wanted to share this with you, but I cannot believe that after today, the world will know."

You can watch Nikkie share her own story in her own words below:

NikkieTutorials on YouTube

Throughout the 17-minute video, Nikkie fills her follows in on the basics, from what age she began transitioning at to whether or not her current fiancé is aware. (Yes, of course he is.) All the while, she looked peaceful as she shared a message of self-love and acceptance to everyone watching. "It doesn’t matter what type of label someone belongs to, what kind of hair color someone has, the type of clothing they wear, their height, their weight, their size, the way they look, the way they want to express themselves," she said. "It is 2020, and it is time for us to understand, accept, hear, and respect. The time for you to love yourself and express yourself the way you truly feel is now." TBH, her sentiments gave me chills.

While Nikkie felt proud to share her story with her subscribers, she made clear that the content she planned to post going forward wouldn't change. "I am me. I am still Nikkie. Nothing changes about that," she insisted. "The last thing I want in my life is for you to not trust me anymore or to look at me with different eyes or to look at me in a different manner or think that I have changed — I have changed a bit, because damn, this feels liberating and freeing. But I, at the end of the day, am still Nikkie. And nothing changes about that."

Why open up now, you ask? Nikkie hoped that, in starting her year with honesty, she could inspire others who might benefit from hearing her story. "I am here to openly share that I am transgender. And with this message, I want to inspire little Nikkies around the world who feel insecure, who feel out of place, who feel misunderstood. I hope by me standing up and being free that it inspires others to do the same, to truly live your life like you want it and the way you deserve it," she said. "This world needs us. We need to accept each other. We need to respect each other. But most of all, we need to hear each other and understand."

Nikkie also explained that she hadn't originally expected now to be the time she shared that she identifies as trans. Unfortunately, she says the decision came now because she wanted to come out "on her own conditions," and she says individuals allegedly threatened to leak this information to the press before she was ready. "It was frightening to know that there are people out there that are so evil, that they can’t respect someone’s true identity. It is vile. And it is gross," she said in the video. "And I know you are watching this. They said they wanted to leak it because I’m lying or that I don’t want to tell my truth or because they feel like I’m too scared for people to know who I truly am. I’m not scared." After giving those insufferable people a big ole middle finger, Nikkie thanked her fans and the people in her life who have shown her so much love.

Congrats to Nikkie for finally sharing this piece of herself with her audience. I can't imagine how many people will benefit from her bravery, and I'm sure her fans look forward to hearing more about her incredible journey.