On Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 popular beauty influencer and YouTuber NikkieTutorials, aka Nikkie de Jager, took to her Instagram to alert her 12.9 million followers of a new YouTube video she posted, as beauty vloggers typically do. However, instead of her usual product reviews and tutorials, for this video, she shared a much more personal, emotional message. In the video, Nikkie revealed that she is transgender, and immediately, her almost 13 million "glow babies" rallied to support her on social media. Seriously, these Tweets About NikkieTutorials coming out as transgender will probably make you tear up.

In the video, Nikkie starts by revealing she is transgender and says she is sharing this truth as a way to take back her power. "Today, I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taken away from me," she said.

"I am here to openly share that I am transgender," she continued. "And with this message, I want to inspire little Nikkies around the world who feel insecure, who feel out of place, who feel misunderstood." Nikkie went on to stress to her fans that, while finally sharing this part of herself with them feels "liberating" and "freeing," she wants them to know that nothing about her has changed. She has, and always will be, the same Nikkie with the same passion for the transformative power of makeup. And damn, is that same Nikkie an absolute force.

NikkieTutorials on YouTube

"I hope, by me standing up and being free, that it inspires others to do the same, to truly live your life like you want it and the way you deserve it," she so eloquently said in the video. "This world needs us. We need to accept each other. We need to respect each other. But most of all, we need to hear each other and understand."

Nikkie's full coming out video, and the poise, grace, courage, and love she shows in it, will absolutely move you to tears. And what will keep the waterworks flowing almost as much as her heartfelt 17-minute video is the tremendous outpouring of love on social media from so many different people.

And those tweets barely scratch the surface all of the love being shown across the internet for Nikkie. For those of you who aren't wearing waterproof mascara, I apologize. But mascara tears shed for a true queen revealing her truth with such strength are totally worth it.