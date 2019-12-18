The second Rihanna announced Fenty Beauty's eight new eyeshadow palettes (!), I immediately took to YouTube to see if the brand's account had any video footage of them in action. To my surprise and delight, my subscription box greeted me with a different video, NikkieTutorials' Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows review. RiRi tapped Nikkie, a popular beauty influencer with over 12 million subscribers, to be the first to showcase the palettes online, and knowing Nikkie as the queen of a full-glam face, I was confident she'd deliver. Spoiler alert, she did, and so did the Snap Shadow palettes.

ICYMI, Fenty Beauty's brand-new shadows drop Dec. 26 on Sephora and the Fenty Beauty site, and in addition to being beautiful on their own, these 6-pan palettes can be ~snapped~ together to create larger palettes featuring all your favorite shades. So smart! Often, Rihanna's makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, breaks down how to use new Fenty products on the brand's YouTube channel, but this time around, they selected Nikkie to give fans a look at what the palettes are really like. "I am beyond honored that Fenty Beauty trusts me enough to be the one to do this for you," Nikkie said in her video, promising to create "a fun holiday makeup look that is festive, glam, and totally Nikkie."

NikkieTutorials on YouTube

After creating a full Fenty base with the brand's primer, foundation, and powder, Nikkie opted to use a combination of two palettes: Palette 1, True Neutrals, and Palette 5, Peach, for her eye look.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

She even demonstrated how the palettes snap together by stacking one atop the other and pressing down to lock them in.

Nikkie decided to go with a cut crease look, using the mattes in both palettes to create her desired cat-eye shape. She then stole a shimmering shade from Palette 7, Cadet, to highlight her brow bone.

Next, she took the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer ($26, Fenty Beauty) and carved out her crease, setting the area with the lightest matte in Palette 1, True Neutrals. She then defined the cut crease using the new Hyper-Metallic Liquid Eyeliner from the holiday Trophy Wife Life Kit ($69, Fenty Beauty), which really made things pop.

After that, she threw on a red lip and a few other finishing touches, and the look was complete. While Nikkie didn't say much about the shadow formulas specifically, instead choosing to praise the palettes' unique snappable packaging, she seemed to have no issues blending out the shades, and all in all, was satisfied with the shadows and her finished glam.

I was already planning to snag a few Snap Shadows Palettes when they drop, and the inspo I'm getting from Nikkie and this incredible cut crease has me even more excited to try them out. Dec. 26 can't come soon enough!