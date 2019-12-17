Attention, Santa Claus! Please put Rihanna at the top of the Nice List this year, because the Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Palettes she just dropped are absolutely everything. Fenty's holiday 2020 offerings already looked incredible thanks to Gloss Bomb minis, the Trophy Wife collection, and more, but RiRi just upped the ante with not one, not two, but EIGHT new eyeshadow palettes. What did we do to deserve such a holiday miracle?

When Fenty Beauty first launched back in 2017, the hottest products to snag were the Match Stix, which could be collected and displayed side-by-side thanks to magnetic packaging that held the hexagonal sticks together. Something about that magnetization made these babies irresistable, and myself and many other beauty lovers found ourselves picking up extra shades just to have more included in our Match Stix clusters. Now, Rihanna has dropped a brand-new product with the same collectible appeal: the Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palettes. Retailing at $25 apiece or $45 for two, these six-pan palettes can be snapped together to keep all your fave shades in one place. I've said it before and I'll say it again: Rihanna is a genius. We are not worthy.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Call me extra, but I'm ready to walk you through the entire eight-palette lineup. Let's begin with the True Neutrals Palette:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Followed by the Cool Neutrals Palette:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

And of course, the Deep Neutrals Palette:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Next up is the pinky-hued Rose Palette:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

And serving summertime realness, the Peach Palette:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

There's also the sultry Smoky Palette:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

The neutral-with-a-twist Cadet Palette:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

And finally, the mystical Pastel Frost Palette:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

The drop also includes three new eyeshadow brushes and a dry brush-cleansing sponge in a tin, but girl, I'm too busy looking at these palettes. How dare Rihanna drop such perfection just days after I spent my last pennies on Christmas presents for the fam! Fingers crossed my Secret Santa gifts me some coin before these babies launch on Dec. 26, when you can shop them on the Fenty Beauty site as well as online and in stores at Sephora. Rihanna really ~snapped~ with this launch — get it?