Nick Viall is in love, y'all, and he doesn't care who knows it. Just a few weeks after appearing in his new girlfriend's Instagram Stories for the first time, Bachelor alum Nick Viall shared a video of Natalie Joy on Instagram, and it's probably the cutest thing you'll see today. Set to the audio of an audience clapping, the Feb. 9 video showed Joy curled up on the couch reading a book. "Ladies and gentlemen... Her," he captioned the post. In the video, Viall zoomed in on Joy, and when she finally noticed the camera, she smiled and gave a little bow of her head, which was wrapped up in a towel. Viall then turned the camera back to himself, showing off his proud grin. Cute alert!

Based on all the glowing comments pouring in, I'd say Bachelor Nation is pretty happy for Viall and his new lady. "There you go dude!!! Pumped for you brother," Ben Higgins wrote, while Victoria Fuller commented, "We love to see it!!! Finally..." Chris Bukowski also chimed in with, "Happy for you pal," and Wells Adams, Lauren Zima, and Jared Haibon all slid into his comments section supportive emojis. It looks like Viall's got himself a winner.

Viall and the surgical technologist were reportedly first linked in 2019, per People, but fans didn't start speculating about Viall's relationship status until Jan. 19, when he and Joy were spotted taking a walk together in Los Angeles. "She's great for him," a source reportedly claimed to People at the time. A little more than a week later, the two finally became IG official when Viall appeared in Joy's IG Stories on Jan. 27.

During the Feb. 8 episode of The Viall Files, the former Bachelor opened up about how he and Joy first met. Apparently, Viall first got Joy's attention by sliding into her DMs. "It was very romantic," he joked. "It's kind of the meet-cute you want." However, the two didn't become exclusive right away. "I think we were both unsure based on where we were in each other's lives. Then we just kept hanging out," he said. "She kind of got to the point where she was like 'I want to date,' and I was like, 'I don't know.'"

Joy almost moved on because Viall wasn't willing to commit, but eventually, he realized he didn't want to lose her. "She took the advice I've told a lot of people on this podcast and said, 'OK. This is what I want. No big deal. I'm going to go do my thing,'" he explained. "She did, and I was like, 'What?' She's very chill. She's very confident." But now that they're official, it seems like things couldn't be better. "I have those moments of gratitude an thankfulness of being happy," Viall added. "So, there's moments where I'm like, 'You're really great and I'm really happy you're a part of my life' kind of thoughts."

Keep on being adorable, you two.