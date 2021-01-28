New couple alert! Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are dating, and the new couple became Instagram official on Jan. 27 when Viall appeared on his girlfriend's Instagram Stories. In the sweet clip, Joy tried to give the former Bachelor a kiss while he was playing a virtual reality game at home. "You're freaking me out," he jokingly told Joy when he felt her close by. How cute!

Viall and the surgical technologist were reportedly first linked in 2019, per People, but fans didn't start speculating about Viall's relationship status until Jan. 19, when he and Joy were spotted taking a walk together in Los Angeles. Shortly after that, rumors began swirling about the new couple when they appeared to be posting social media photos from the same location. "She's great for him," a source reportedly claimed to People on Jan. 22.

In October 2020, Viall also raised suspicion when he posted a funny Instagram video of himself dancing by a pool. "Fulfilling my pool boy dreams," he jokingly captioned the vid. In the background, a female can be heard giggling at the TV personality's dance moves. Fans didn't know who the giggle belonged to at the time, but I'd bet money it belonged to Joy.

@nataliejjoy on Instagram

It seems like Viall has been having the time of his life since his time as the Season 21 Bachelor. However, he did go through a rough patch when he and his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, broke up just five months after he proposed to her on the show. After calling off his engagement, Viall has been linked to a few different ladies, but he cleared up any rumors about his love life when he appeared on an episode of Big Demi Energy with Demi Burnett. During the May 2020 episode, he revealed how he was doing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"[I'm] just fine," he said. "I'm chatting it up. [Doing] FaceTimes, Zooms. I will say single people out there are as eager as ever." He also added, "Everyone's horny." Although it's been hard for single people to find love amid the pandemic, Viall said it's still a "great time" to "make new connections and get to know people." But if you do start dating, you should definitely social distance. "Granted not ideal to not have the option to meet them in person and do some of those other things," he said.

If you ask me, Viall appears to be doing just fine in the dating game. He's found his new love and it seems like they're having the best together!