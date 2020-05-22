I have bad news for you, Mike Johnson: Nick Viall is coming for your crown. Johnson, who first appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, has a reputation as one of the thirstiest members of Bachelor Nation (mostly because he slides in IG comments like it's his job), but the star of The Bachelor Season 21 is def giving Johnson a run for his money. Nick Viall's comment on Hannah Ann Sluss' bikini Instagram is just his latest attempt to shoot his shot, and TBH, I don't hate the idea of these two together. However, I'm not sure Sluss' rumored BF, Mason Rudolph, would agree.

On May 21, Sluss took to Instagram to post pics from an oh-so-casual bikini photoshoot, which she captioned, "Got my mind on the prize." Apparently, Viall's got his mind on something else, because he replied, "As far as caption[s] go ... 'Dear Peter...' would have been a home run." A fan then suggested that Sluss "get on this," and though Sluss LOL'd in response, that's not a no, right?

It also feels worth mentioning that, on May 20, Viall reposted a paparazzi pic of him jogging with a red bandana around his neck and Sluss commented, "You look like Woody from Toy Story with that red bandana." Viall's reply: "This is the most Hannah Ann comment I've ever seen," to which she said, "You know me well!" Oh?

This definitely isn't the first time Viall has tried his luck with a fellow Bachelor alum (and it probably won't be the last). You might recall that, back in March, Viall posted a pic of him and one of Sluss' fellow Season 24 contestants, Kelley Flanagan, from Chris Harrison's Seagram's Escapes Tropical Rosé launch party. Viall's cheeky caption: "She's not with Peter." Sadly, that potential romance was short-lived, as Flanagan is, in fact, with Peter Weber. Ironically, Sluss was "kind of liking" the idea of Viall and Flanagan together, according to her comment on the pic. Bachelor Nation is complicated, y'all.

Before the Season 24 finale aired, Viall chatted with Elite Daily to share his theories on Pilot Pete and his two front-runners, and he only had good things to say about Sluss. "She seems cool," he said. "I think there's more to Hannah Ann than we see."

Is there more to Viall and Sluss' relationship than we see? Their online flirtation could be totally innocent (especially since Sluss seems very content in her maybe-relationship with Rudolph), but if The Bachelor has taught me anything, it's that you should always expect the unexpected.