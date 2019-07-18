Just when I thought I couldn't love their relationship any more than I already do, I saw Nick Jonas' 37th birthday Instagram for Priyanka Chopra and dissolved into a puddle of happy goo. In honor of the beauty's special day, her hubby posted two gorgeous pics of the actress along with a super-sweet caption. "Light of my world," he said. "My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday." It's pretty funny that Jonas calls Chopra "baby," considering that Chopra's nickname for him is "Old Man Jonas," as she revealed to Vogue in December 2018.

In the photos, Chopra wears a two-piece, sheer, pastel pink ensemble with a matching sari. If the outfit looks familiar to you, it's because this is the look Chopra wore to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding in France earlier in the month. According to Vogue India, her traditional Indian gown was designed by Sabyasachi, who also designed the blue floral-patterned Benarasi lehenga set Chopra wore for her own wedding reception back in December. She completed her look for Joe and Sophie's nuptials with a pink rose tucked into her loose bun and some oversized tinted sunnies. Nick, it's no wonder you're burnin' up for Priyanka. Your wife is a certified stunner.

Chopra's birthday is actually a very significant date for these two for a reason other than, you know, celebrating Chopra's day of birth. Just one year before, Jonas chose July 18 as the day that he proposed to Chopra while they were on vacation in Crete — though technically, it was the day after her birthday. Chopra was under the impression that their trip to Crete was simply a birthday trip, but Jonas had an ulterior motive. As he explained to Vogue, he waited until after midnight, not wanting the anniversary of their engagement to overshadow Chopra's birthday in years to come. Does it get any more thoughtful than that?

Jonas' incredibly sweet birthday wish can only be matched by the Instagram Chopra posted for her then-fiancé's birthday back in September 2018. Though she kept her caption simple ("Happy birthday baby," she said, along with a kiss emoji and a heart), the loved-up picture she posted of the two of them at a Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is cute enough to make your heart burst.

But "baby" isn't the only nickname Jonas has for his wife. According to Harper Bazaar's June 2019 digital cover story on the Jonas Brothers, Jonas also uses a diminutive form of Chopra's name, occasionally referring to her as "Pri." Priyanka, you don't mind if I also call you "Pri" from now on, do you? In the story, Jonas says of his wife, "I couldn’t have predicted that would happen, that life would take me down that path. The fact that she’d been working in this business for as long as I have, we could relate on that. I’m grateful to have found the right person." No, I'm not crying — I just have something in my eye.

Happy birthday, Pri! My only wish is that Nick keeps showering you in this kind of love forever. (Wait, I don't get to make a wish on your birthday, do I? Whatever. I'm doing it anyway.)