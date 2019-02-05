The celebrity world is a weird one, fam. There's so many breakups, hookups, and ~drama~ that it can sometimes be hard to keep up. And as we all very well know, both Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have been keeping us on our toes when it comes to their personal lives — you know, a potential new romance for one, an infamous tattoo for the other — and there's another celeb who's ready to weigh in on the whole situation. Buckle up fans, because Nick Cannon shaded Ariana Grande about Pete Davidson, and has made some very bold statements about his thoughts on the matter.

While visiting The Wendy Williams Show, Nick Cannon sat down with Williams to discuss "Hot Topics" and almost immediately brought up his friend Pete Davidson — who has reportedly been spotted with actress Kate Beckinsale after crossing paths at Netflix's 2019 Golden Globes after-party — and simultaneously shaded Davidson's ex-fiancé Ariana Grande while doing so.

"Last night I was hanging out with my little brother, Pete Davidson. We was in Brooklyn!" Nick told the audience. "We were having some good conversation. We were having cougar conversations. I taught that young boy well."

Wow, so we're going to just get right into it, aren't we?

Of course, Cannon seems to be referencing the fact that Davidson is 25, while Beckinsale is 45 (yet also somehow looks 25).

"I will take credit for it," Cannon continued. "I'm the one who told him, 'Get you an older woman, man!' I said that. Leave them little pop stars alone! An old woman knows what she wants! She don't play no games! That's what I'm talking about. Get you somebody older!"

While I'm sure you can draw your own conclusion, let me just make it crystal clear: Cannon is seemingly referencing Ariana Grande, who Davidson shared a quickie romance (and engagement) with. As if it wasn't obvious enough, Cannon then said, "Them little pop stars, they don't know! They giving Japanese menus tattooed on their backs from the sushi restaurant. I'm joking, but that is Ariana Grande's hand. I think that's even after she tried to fix it."

Yup, Nick Cannon is talking about Ariana Grande's Japanese tattoo that was supposed to read "7 Rings," in honor of her new song, but fans quickly realized that it wasn't translated correctly. The symbols on her hand actually translated to "shichirin," which is a small charcoal grill:

Cannon then joked, "That's some young girl stuff. Older women don't like tardy barbecues. They like chitlins and grits."

It seemed fair to point out that Nick Cannon himself made an error in judgement when it came to getting tattooed, after getting ex-wife Mariah Carey's name tattooed on his back before the pair called it quits. (He later concealed it with another, bigger tattoo.)

"That was for love! That's love right there," Cannon shared. "I just added to it. I put some more on there."

Added to it, completely covered it up — tomato, tomahto, right?

I guess the world will just have to wait and see how all of this pans out for Pete and Ariana. Maybe Pete will find love with someone else. Maybe Ariana will get another barbecue grill-related tattoo somewhere on her body. It's honestly all too soon to tell.