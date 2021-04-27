Summer is almost here and Netflix has you covered for all your warm-weather entertainment needs. Sticking to its commitment to release one major movie per week for all of 2021, the streaming site will debut plenty of new stories during the hottest months of the year. From brand-new flicks to long-awaited sequels, Netflix's summer 2021 movie release schedule is full of your soon-to-be faves.

With over 70 new movie releases and counting, Netflix seems more than ready to take on its competitors and leave you and your BFFs entertained all summer long. And no matter what kinds of stories you and your loved ones are into, it's a safe guarantee the streamer has something to make everyone happy. If you're looking for some spine-tingling horror, why not try out the haunted house flick Things Heard & Seen or the zombie epic Army of the Dead? Or maybe you're into thrillers, and The Woman in the Window is right up your alley.

Netflix is also continuing its streak of highly anticipated comedies this summer. In August, The Kissing Booth 3 will bring the lovable coming-of-age trilogy to an end. And Addison Rae fans will be delighted to learn that her new movie He's All That will hit Netflix on Friday, August 27.

Here's the full lineup of summer Netflix movies:

April 29: Things Heard & Seen

April 30: The Mitchells vs. The Machines

May 7: Monster

May 12: Oxygen

May 14: The Woman in the Window

May 21: Army of the Dead

May 26: Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

May 26: Ghost Lab

May 27: Blue Miracle

June 2: Carnaval

June 9: Awake

June 11: Wish Dragon

June 11: Skater Girl

June 18: Fatherhood

June 18: Jagame Thandhiram

June 23: Good on Paper

June 25: The Ice Road

June 30: America: The Motion Picture

June TBD: The House of Flowers: The Movie

July 29: Resort to Love

July 30: The Last Mercenary

July TBD: Blood Red Sky

July TBD: Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July TBD: The Last Letter from Your Lover

August 20: Sweet Girl

August 27: He's All That

August TBD: Beckett

August TBD: The Kissing Booth 3

And here are the 2021 summer releases without set premiere dates yet: