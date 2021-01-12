Netflix's 2021 Movie Lineup Promises At Least 1 New Film A Week

The year 2020 may be over, but unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic is not. Theaters are still shuttered in many cities, and production companies are still pushing film releases down the calendar out of January and February, with hope that the world will have reopened by fall. Thankfully, Netflix is still chugging along, since its production schedule gets planned out so far in advance. In fact, the Netflix 2021 movie lineup commits to releasing one major film title a week, every week, for the coming year.

Netflix subscriptions surged in early 2020, as lockdowns and shutdowns narrowed options for entertainment, but in the latter part of the year, those numbers started to tumble. It's not hard to see why: The competition is finally heating up. After having hits like The Mandalorian, and Hamilton, Disney+ has begun to crank out titles, with a slew of Marvel series scheduled for this year. Then, Warner Media took one look at pandemic conditions and basically released every title slated for a 2021 theatrical release onto HBO Max as well as on the big screen.

But Netflix seems more than ready to take on its rivals. The just-released movie slate for the coming year is massive, with 70 titles all told, which is more than enough to release a brand-new film every week for the entire year, and then some.

Here's the full lineup of Netflix movies with set release dates:

Jan. 7: Pieces of Woman

Jan. 15: Outside the Wire

Jan. 22: The White Tiger

Jan. 27: Penguin Bloom

Jan. 29: Finding ‘Ohana

Jan. 29: The Dig

Feb. 5: Malcolm & Marie

Feb. 19: I Care A Lot

Mar. 3: Moxie

And here are the rest of the 2021 releases without set dates yet: