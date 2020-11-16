The Kissing Booth fans have a lot to celebrate. In addition to Joey King winning Comedy Movie Star of 2020 at the People's Choice Awards, in her speech, she revealed The Kissing Booth 3's premiere date. And the best part? Fans won't have to wait too long, since the movie is coming to Netflix in summer 2021.

Fans have been waiting a long time to find out exactly when the third Kissing Booth movie will be released. In July 2020, Netflix announced that the second and third movies were filmed back to back, so fans knew that there is a third movie; they just weren't sure when they'd get to see it. Well, now King has confirmed that fans will get to see the final installment in the Kissing Booth trilogy next summer.

Not only did King win the People's Choice Award for Comedy Movie Star, but The Kissing Booth 2 also took home the award for Comedy Movie of 2020. During her speech, King acknowledged what a weird year 2020 has been and that she's grateful The Kissing Booth 2 brought people some joy. "The fact that our movie and my character brought some laughter to everybody at home, that makes me smile," she said. "That makes me feel so good. That makes me feel so happy."

Fans can gear up for some more joy thanks to The Kissing Booth 3. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

'The Kissing Booth 3' Release Date

During her acceptance speech for Comedy Movie Star of 2020 at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15, Joey King revealed that The Kissing Booth 3 will drop on Netflix in summer 2021.

'The Kissing Booth 3' Trailer

There's no official trailer for the movie yet, but in July 2020, Netflix released a sneak peek. In the clip, Elle (King) ignores a call from the Harvard admissions office while hanging out poolside.

'The Kissing Booth 3' Cast

Back in July 2020 when the sneak peek was released, King also revealed that the entire cast of The Kissing Booth 2 will return for the third movie. In addition to King, the cast includes Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young, and Molly Ringwald.

'The Kissing Booth 3' Plot

