We've barely taken down last year's Christmas decorations, but Netflix has already announced a new Christmas movie that's sure to be your favorite next year. Netflix's Let it Snow was just announced with a star-studded cast, including Kiernan Shipka and Isabela Moner. Not only does the movie have an A-list cast, but it's got a famous writer on the team as well. Let it Snow is based on the 2008 novel of the same name by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle. That's the same John Green who wrote The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, and Looking for Alaska. So fans of Green – and fans of romantic YA stories in general – are going to love Let it Snow.

According to Deadline:

Slated to begin production early this year, Let It Snow, set during a once-in-century snowstorm on Christmas Eve, follows several high school seniors who discover unexpected opportunities as well as complications that test their friendships, love lives, and aspirations for the future.

The plot sounds like the perfect set-up for some truly magical Christmas moments. Luckily, Shipka is no stranger to magic or to Christmas. She's been busy starring as half-mortal/half-witch Sabrina Spellman on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and she got into the holiday spirit in the Sabrina holiday special "A Midwinter's Tale." Shipka's costar, Moner, will be making time for her role in Let it Snow alongside her starring role in the live-action Dora the Explorer movie.

The rest of the Let it Snow cast has had their fair share of starring roles as well. Shameik Moore recently lent his voice to the lead role of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Odeya Rush caught indie movie fans' eyes in Dumplin' and Lady Bird. The rest of the cast's credits range from the Marvel cinematic universe, with Jacob Batalon, to Disney movies, with Descendants' Mitchell Hope. Miles Robbins (Halloween), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), and Anna Akana (You Get Me) round out the cast. Deadline also reported that veteran actress Joan Cusack will be playing a role in Let it Snow, so it'll be exciting to see how she fits in with the movie's high school seniors.

Let it Snow had actually been in development at Universal Pictures for some time, but production was repeatedly delayed. Netflix took over the project, and it looks like this movie will be right at home there. Netflix has quickly become the go-to spot for cheery Christmas movies, since it became home to new classics like A Christmas Prince. Netflix also led the charge in bringing audiences fabulous new teen rom-coms, with movies like Sierra Burgess is a Loser and To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Based on the description of Let it Snow, it's going to combine absolutely everything there is to love about all the best Netflix movies.

No word yet on the release date of Let it Snow, but chances are good that the holiday-themed movie will probably be home for Christmas.