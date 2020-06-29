Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams' new Netflix movie may be a comedy, but there's nothing funny about its surprisingly incredible soundtrack of original songs. Alongside the film's release on Friday, June 26, the full soundtrack of new music featured in the movie was released on all Spotify, Apple Music, and all other music streaming services. TBH, if you watched the movie, you already know these songs are super-catchy, so Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest soundtrack is definitely worth checking out to keep listening to your favorite new pop tracks.

The real magic of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is all of the impressive original songs the film features. Obviously, a movie about Eurovision needs to include tons of big musical moments, but the new movie went above and beyond by featuring not only international pop stars like Demi Lovato, but also a ton of beloved past Eurovision contestants showcasing their voices on brand new songs. Oh, and for everyone wondering: Yes, that actually is Ferrell singing on the soundtrack, although McAdams' parts are reportedly a hybrid of her own voice and Swedish singer Molly Sandén, who is sometimes credited as My Marianne.

The 16-track soundtrack includes all of the songs heard in the movie, plus a Tiësto remix of Lars and Sigrit's Eurovision entry song, "Double Trouble." Some of the standouts include Lovato's new power ballad "In the Mirror," the movie's climactic anthem "Husavik," and the star-studded "Song-A-Long" mashup from the middle of the movie.

For any Eurovision superfan, the "Song-A-Long" was definitely the most exciting moment of the film, since it featured so many fan-favorite contestants from past Eurovision contests. The track features Eurovision faves like Conchita Wurst, Netta, Loreen, Bilal Hassani, and more belting out covers of Cher's "Believe," Madonna's "Ray of Light," Celine Dion's "Ne Partez pas Sans Moi," The Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling," and ABBA's "Waterloo."

The new Europop music is also especially welcome right now, since the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest had to be cancelled in light of the coronavirus pandemic. So, although Eurovision fans did not get to enjoy a new competition this year, at least there's this soundtrack full of new music from Eurovision icons to play on repeat.

You can listen to the Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga soundtrack now on Spotify or Apple Music.