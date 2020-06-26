If you're looking to watch something that combines music, comedy, a star-studded cast, and a significant amount of kookiness, Netflix's new film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga has it all. The movie, released on June 26, follows the journey of an Icelandic singing duo competing in a renowned European song contest. While there's a lot to unpack in the hilarious film, one thing most viewers want to know is whether Rachel McAdams is really singing in Eurovision Song Contest.

The film centers around McAdams' character, Sigrit Ericksdottir, and Lars Erickssong, played by Will Ferrell, as the pair chases their dream of performing in the famous Eurovision Song Contest (which, ICYMI, is a real-life thing). According to the contest's website, "it's still the most modern live TV entertainment spectacle in the world" since its initial event in 1956.

Directed by David Dobkin, who gifted the world The Wedding Crashers (also starring McAdams), the movie showcases tons of actual talent. Between the costumes, the pageantry, and some good old-fashioned sabotage, there's plenty to keep viewers hooked, but when the singing starts, the movie goes to a whole other level.

With McAdams and Ferrell playing the main characters, they naturally have quite a few musical numbers throughout. Fans know Ferrell has pipes thanks to his performances on Saturday Night Live and one very moving solo at the Catalina Wine Mixer (in Step Brothers), but McAdams' singing abilities haven't really been explored before.

Reportedly, McAdams' main singing parts are actually sung by Molly Sandén (who is sometimes credited by her middle name, My Marianne). In the movie's credits, all the songs performed by Lars and Sigrit are credited to Ferrell, McAdams, and Sandén, so it would make sense that McAdams' voice was mixed with Sandén's for the songs, likely with Sandén primarily singing.

Interestingly, the Swedish singer has something in common with McAdams' character in the movie: Sandén has competed at Eurovision IRL. She came in third at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2006, and she also competed in Swedish qualifying competitions for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009, 2012, and 2016. So, she probably understands Sigrit's journey in the movie more than most people would.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is on Netflix now.