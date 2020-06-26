Demi Lovato is, once again, making her return to the music scene. Over the course of the last few months, the 27-year-old singer dropped a few singles here and there, but her newest track is will blow you away all over again. If you've been feeling lonely, Demi Lovato's "In The Mirror" lyrics will reassure you others you're not so alone after all.

After taking a two-year hiatus from music, Lovato made her highly-anticipated comeback with the emotional track "Anyone" at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. Ahead of her performance, Lovato told Apple Music’s Beats 1 the song was "a cry for help" when she was feeling alone. Two months later, Lovato dropped an upbeat self-love anthem called "I Love Me" all about realizing her self worth. Since then, she collaborated with Sam Smith on the romantic single "I'm Ready."

It's been a while since fans got solo material from her, so on June 26, fans were excited to hear her new single "In The Mirror." Lovato recorded the ballad for the Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. The best part is, Lovato not only features on the movie's soundtrack, but she also stars in the film. She plays a singer from Iceland who is on track to land a spot in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Listen to Lovato's moving new single "In The Mirror" below.

The song is about appearing to have it all on the outside, but on the inside, you feel lost and confused. Despite having friends around you, you still feel like you have no one to turn to. Everyone can relate to feelings of loneliness, which is why this song is so important.

Verse 1

I lived my life like a hurricane

Twenty-four seven 'til I go insane

I'm on a rocket to heaven

Everybody loves me

I'm surrounded by people

Wishing me well as I'm taking flight

I got everything I wished for

If everything is so right

Chorus

Then why does it feel

Like I'm the loneliest girl in the world

Like I'm the loneliest, loneliest girl

Like there's a dark other half of me

A part of me I can't see

Unless I'm looking in the mirror

Unless I'm looking in the mirror

Unless I'm looking in the mirror

Verse 2

I got new friends, they're crazy (They're crazy)

Every night is a party until 4 AM

I'm hurting from dancing (From dancing)

Like there's no tomorrow

I'm so busy, booked solid

Wish I could do more

Yes, I wish I could

My dreams are at the doorstep (Dreams are at the doorstep)

If everything is so good

Chorus

Why does it feel

Like I'm the loneliest girl in the world

Like I'm the loneliest, loneliest girl (In the world, yeah)

Like there's a dark other half of me

A part of me I can't see

Unless I'm looking in the mirror (Unless I'm looking in the mirror)

Unless I'm looking in the mirror (Unless I'm looking in the mirror)

Unless I'm looking in the mirror (Unless I'm, unless I'm, unless I'm)

Unless I'm looking in the mirror

Outro

Unless I'm looking in the mirror, mm-hmm

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is streaming on Netflix now.