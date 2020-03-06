For Demi Lovato, 2020 is really shaping up to be her best year yet. After blowing the world away with her song "Anyone," the emotional anthem she wrote in the days before her 2018 drug overdose, Lovato is back with a self-love anthem. Her latest track, "I Love Me," is equally as honest, and the lyrics are pretty darn impactful. The major difference is that the song is much more upbeat, and will instantly make you want to take on the world. For anyone who needs a little more positivity in their life to shut down those negative voices in your head, Demi Lovato's "I Love Me" lyrics are about to become your soundtrack.

Even before she released the track, it was apparent the song would be a special one for Lovato, as she posted to Instagram to gush about the debut single of her brand new era. Now that it's here, it's not hard to see why.

Lovato is definitely following Lizzo's lead when it comes to penning self-love anthems, because "I Love Me" is all about learning to love one's self, flaws and all. The song is about confronting all the negative thoughts you have about yourself and realizing you are a 10 out of 10 — a fight Lovato has been open about throughout her life in the spotlight. Lovatics are already falling in love with the track... and Demi... and themselves.

Check out the lyrics below, because they will make you feel like the boss you are.

VERSE 1

Flippin' through all these magazines

Tellin' me who I'm supposed to be

Way too good at camouflage

Can't see what I am, I just see what I'm not

I'm guilty 'bout everything that I eat (Every single day)

Feelin' myself is a felony

Jedi level sabotage

Voices in my head make up my entourage

PRE-CHORUS

'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself

But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else

I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye

Me, myself and I

CHORUS

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life

After all the times I went and f*cked it up (All the times I went and f*cked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough, mmm (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

VERSE 2

Haters that live on the internet (On the internet)

Live in my head, should be paying rent

I'm way too good at listening (Listening)

All these comments f*cking up my energy (Energy)

PRE-CHORUS

'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself

But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else (Expert)

I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye

Me, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh)

CHORUS

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life

After all the times I went and f*cked it up (All the times I went and f*cked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Is enough; yeah, yeah, yeah)

Is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

BRIDGE

I'm my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of sh*t

But I'm a ten out of ten even when I forget

I, I, I, I, I (I'm a ten out of ten, don't you ever forget it)

I'm my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of sh*t

But I'm a ten out of ten, even when I forget (Hey, oh)

I, I, I, I, I (Yeah)

Yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah, yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)