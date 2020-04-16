Demi Lovato and Sam Smith surprised music lovers all over the world when they announced their new collab "I'm Ready" on April 13. As two of the biggest pop stars in the world — not to mention two of the best songwriters and vocalists of their generation — fans knew the song was going to be epic. Demi Lovato and Sam Smith's "I'm Ready" lyrics completely captivated listener's hearts when the song dropped on April 17, and it has them yearning for romance.

While fans expected the song to be epic, no one could have guessed just how emotional and powerful the lyrics would be. The song is all about someone realizing they're ready to for someone to love them, even if they're still scared of getting hurt in the process. In the chorus, the powerhouse pair belts out the simple, but anthemic, words, "I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready, for someone to love me, for someone to love me," over and over again.

The song's relatable message only becomes more powerful when you add Smith and Lovato's vocals to the mix. You can watch the music video below and then check out the lyrics so you can sing along.

SamSmithVEVO on YouTube

VERSE 1 - Smith

It's a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer

I've been waitin' patiently for a beautiful lover

He's not a cheater, a believer

He's a warm, warm-blooded achiever

It's a lonely night in my bed in the heat of the summer

Oh

PRE-CORUS - Smith

It's so hard when you're with someone

Your heart breaks and it ain't no fun

But I gotta take that risk tonight

CHORUS - Smith

I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready

For someone to love me (For someone to love me)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

For someone to love me, for someone to love me

VERSE 2: Lovato

Ooh, yeah

It's a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter

No, I've been lookin' hard for a lover disguised as a sinner

No, not a cheater, a redeemer

He's a cold, cold-blooded defeater

It's a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter, no

PRE-CHORUS - Smith

It's so hard when you're with someone

Your heart breaks and it ain't no fun

But I gotta take that risk tonight

CHORUS - Lovato

I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready

For someone to love me (For someone to love me)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

For someone to love me, for someone to love me

BRIDGE - Smith & Lovato

It's a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer (Summer, summer)

No, I've been lookin' hard for a lover disguised as a sinner (Sinner, sinner, sinner)

CHORUS - Smith & Lovato

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

For someone to love me (For someone to love me)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

For someone to love me, for someone to love me