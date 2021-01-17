Get ready to switch up your usual chocolate chip cookie recipe with some new flavors. Nestlé Toll House's Strawberries and Cream Flavored Morsels and More mix will take your baking to the next level in 2021. The baking company is introducing some exciting new flavor mix-ins that will arrive just in time for spring festivities.

The brand unveiled its new line, Nestlé Toll House Morsels and More, on Friday, Jan. 15. The new offerings feature a combo of toppings, such as morsels, pretzels, and candies, that'll add flavor and texture to your baked creations.

Brighten your baking this season with the new Nestlé Toll House Strawberries and Cream Flavored Morsels and More. The mix is made of graham cracker pieces, white morsels, and strawberry-flavored chunks. For the Easter holiday, you'll want to pick up the festive Nestlé Toll House Spring Easter Basket Morsels and More. The salty and sweet combo includes colorful egg candies, pretzel sticks, and peanut butter-flavored morsels.

Nestlé Toll House Strawberries and Cream Flavored or Easter Basket Morsels and More will hit shelves nationwide beginning in February. An 8-ounce bag will cost you $3.99, depending on the location.

Courtesy of Nestlé

Besides morsels, there are two returning seasonal cookie dough options that you can easily pop in the oven without any prep. Nestlé Toll House Valentine Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, which is available in stores now, will help you easily make sweet treats for the romantic holiday. The limited-edition cookie dough features the brand's original semi-sweet morsels as well as red and pink heart sprinkles. There's also the limited-edition Nestlé Toll House Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough which will hit stores in February. It's a blend of chocolate chip cookie dough with pastel egg sprinkles for an Easter egg-hunt touch. A 16-ounce package of the Valentine Chocolate Chip or Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough cost $2.99.

When you go to the store to pick up the new products, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31, which recommends avoiding unnecessary store trips to limit your contact with others as well as staying home if you are sick. When you're out, wear a face mask, practice social distancing where possible, and wash or sanitize your hands after leaving the store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.