There are certain cereals that almost taste better after you've finished the actual cereal and there's only the sugary milk left behind. Case in point: Cinnamon Toast Crunch. There's cinnamon, there's sugar, and it's all swirled together in your milk for a perfect sip. Well, get ready to drink that perfection with no cereal needed, thanks to Nestlé Sensations' new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk. Yep, the flavor of your youth is now easily accessible in what I like to call nostalgia in a bottle.

If you haven't been keeping up with the latest cereal happenings, you may have missed Nestlé Sensation's release of the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk in the beginning of January. If you’re wondering what “cinnamilk” tastes like, you can expect the cinnamon-packed flavor you know, with notes sugar and hints of toasted cereal.

Available nationwide at grocery stores, convenience stores, and mass retailers, you’ll be able to grab a 14-ounce bottle of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk for $2.49. Don't wait too long to pick up a bottle, because the cereal-inspired milk is only available for a limited time. The cereal milk comes a year after Nestlé launched Coffee Mate Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored creamer, which hit shelves in January 2020.

Along with the cereal-flavored milk, Nestlé is also selling two other new items to help sweeten your day. For a quick pick-me-up, you can grab the new Nesquik Protein Power Strawberry Milk, a new take on the classic Strawberry-flavored milk with 23 grams of protein.

Courtesy of Nestlé

Finally, the brand is also offering a new Nesquik Dark Chocolate Whole Milk sip. With 14 grams of protein, the chocolate-y beverage combines rich dark chocolate with smooth whole milk for a sip that’s almost like dessert in a bottle. The new Nesquik milks sell for between $2.19 and $2.49 for a 14-ounce bottle, and they're permanent additions to the Nesquik line.

