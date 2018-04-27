National Bubble Tea Day Is A Thing & Here Are Captions For Your Drink Selfies

Nowadays, it feels like there's a national holiday for just about everything, so obviously there should be a special day to celebrate the amazing drink that is bubble tea. That's right — Apr. 30 is officially the debut of National Bubble Tea Day. Kung Fu Tea has registered with the National Day Calendar to make this coming Monday a day to honor our favorite tea with boba. So yes, National Bubble Tea Day is a thing, and here are Instagram captions for the selfie you are sure to take with your colorful drink.

On Monday, Kung Fu Tea is offering some pretty sweet deals you need to get your hands on, such as free bubble tea. What's better than that? You and your girlfriends need to post a picture together with your bubble teas, and don't forget to include #NationalBubbleTeaDay and #KungFuTea for the opportunity to be on Kung Fu Tea's 'Gram.

You don't need to live near a Kung Fu Tea to celebrate on Monday. Just head on down to your favorite bubble tea cafe, and order your favorite tea. Whether it's milky or slushy, you'll need some bubbly captions to go along with your selfie.

Along with #NationalBubbleTeaDay, use any of these 26 bubble tea quotes to show how pumped you are to be drinking your fave drink on its official day. Like the boba perfectly goes with your sweet tea, these captions will go perfectly with your sippin' selfie.

1. "Time for a tea break." — Unknown

2. "A woman is like a tea bag — you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water." — Eleanor Roosevelt

3. "Boba is bae." — Unknown

4. "Tea makes everything better." — Unknown

5. "But first, tea." — Unknown

6. "Leave me be, I'm drinking my tea." — Unknown

7. "Boba queen." — Unknown

8. "A boba a day, keeps reality away." — Unknown

9. "You make me bubbly inside." — Unknown

10. "Would you like an adventure now, or shall we have our tea first?" — Alice in Wonderland

11. "Serenitea: the absence of stress while drinking tea." — Unknown

12. "Life is like a cup of tea, it's all in how you make it." — Unknown

13. "Get this par-tea started." — Unknown

14. "The secret to a well balanced life is a cup of tea in one hand and a good book in the other." — The Tea Spot

15. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy tea and that's kind of the same thing." — Unknown

16. "You, me, and a cup of tea." — Unknown

17. "It's always tea time." — Unknown

18. "I would rather have nothing but tea." — Jane Austen

19. "Tea, tea, a wonderful drink, the more you have the more think, the more you think the better you write, so let's drink tea all day and night." — Daniel Dalton

20. "Behind every successful woman is a substantial amount of tea." — Unknown

21. "Life is the bubbles." — The Little Mermaid

22. "I'm grateful for the days when all I need to worry about is what tea I am going to drink." — Unknown

23. "There is something in the nature of tea that leads us into a world of quiet contemplation of life." — Lin Yutang

24. "Today I'd like to sit and sip. Forget the world a little bit. Ignore the things I have to do. And just enjoy a cup or two." — Unknown

25. "Have a cup of positivitea." — Unknown

26. "Life is like a cup of tea — to be filled to the brim and enjoyed with friends." — Unknown