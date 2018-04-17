With weekend one of Coachella wrapped up, it's officially time to analyze the outfits that took the desert by storm in order to see what styles will reign supreme at other sonically-fueled events. Music festival fashion trends for 2018 are here, and they're honestly cooler than ever. From the super sweet to the super edgy, a range of looks descended upon Indio, but after a thorough deep dive into street style roundups from the weekend, I noted three trends, in particular, that were everywhere.

It's always interesting to me to see which trends find their way into the mainstream at Coachella and to note who is wearing them. Models and influencers always seem to be on the same sartorial track — likely because their stylists are all "in the know" — but when festival-goers who are there first and foremost to enjoy the music catch on to the same trends, it's a sign that they're going to blow up. This year, it was less about the much-loved boho-chic aesthetic, which always seems to be a celeb favorite, and more about outfits that were provocative, unexpected, and WTF-inducing in all the best ways. Below, you'll find three of the most rocked trends at Coachella that I guarantee you will continue to dominate at Gov Ball, Panorama, Hangout, Jazz Fest, and beyond.

Kim Possible 2.0

If you, like me, grew up watching Disney Channel, you're going to love this trend, inspired by our favorite butt-kicking redhead. Cargo pants, motorcycle pants, camouflage pants, and other similar styles were absolutely everywhere, most often paired with a crop top or sports bra. The trend, of course, references the '90s, when R&B and pop stars alike championed the look (i.e. Gwen Stefani, Aaliyah, and Coachella Queen Bey, herself).

But the new iteration seems to have a bit of a high-fashion twinge to it. One festival-goer's red moto pants had the crotch cut out (they more closely resembled sporty chaps), and they wore white underwear underneath; another attendee's pants were made out of a shiny, futuristic, sheer material. However you decide to interpret them, baggy, hip-hugging pants and barely-there tops are back — and I can't wait to emulate the look.

Net Worth

The whole sheer dress, cool underwear trend isn't exactly anything new. While I love it, it's been done year after year after year and has become somewhat of an expected festival staple. This year, however, I noticed a new version of it come into play that's equally sexy but decidedly more edgy. Fans showed up wearing sporty underwear (think Calvin Klein staples or basic matching sets) underneath sheer pants, tops, and the like, made from a stretchy, netted material. The look reminds me a bit of Mad Max (appropriate for a desert setting) and is a pretty easy way to amp up basic underwear you already own. Plus, it's a sure way to keep you cool in uber-hot temperatures.

Co-Ordination Nation

Ever since I saw Clueless — more accurately, the yellow plaid skirt and top combination that Cher Horowitz wears — I have been a huge fan of co-ords. Any outfit that consists of two separate pieces made from the same fabric has a quirky, effortless look to it, and I think it's one of the easiest ways to make a big sartorial statement. At Coachella, fans arrived in the masses sporting head-to-toe stripes, Hawaiian prints, polka dots, and more, proving that matchy-matchy is major at the moment. From skirts and crop tops to pajama pants and collared tops, the ways in which you can embody the trend are endless. And if you think about it, it'll make packing for your next big festival about 100 times easier.