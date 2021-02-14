There's a new giveaway that'll have you celebrating Valentine's Day all month long. MOVO Wine Spritzers is giving away free vino to fans, and all you have to do to enter is send a simple text. The new MOVO Wine Spritzers' free wine giveaway for February 2021 is seriously spreading love this month.

The brand's latest giveaway is all about making sure you don't send a text you regret this Valentine's season. To help you accomplish the goal, MOVO wants you to text them "U UP?" instead of your ex. If you win, you'll win a rebate for a free MOVO Wine Spritzer, which come in three tasty flavors: Peach White Blend, Raspberry Rosé and Blood Orange Sangria.

To enter the giveaway, all you'll need to do is text "U UP?" to 73255. If you're of legal drinking age and residing in an eligible state, you'll then receive some instructions on how to redeem your MOVO Wine Spritzers. There's an unlimited number of rebates being given out, but the wine spritzers will only be available while supplies last, so you'll want to send that text ASAP.

Once you receive your rebate, you'll be able to redeem it on one MOVO Wine Spritzer of any flavor through Feb. 28. Make sure to keep the receipt of your purchase, because you'll need to submit it to the brand by March 8 or until supplies run out (whichever comes first). The amount you'll get back depends on which state you live in — you'll either receive a full purchase price refund of $13 or 50% of the purchase price.

Courtesy of MOVO Wine Spritzer

You'll get your rebate payment sent to you via Paypal or Venmo. Make sure to keep an eye out for the rebate, because you'll need to accept the payment within 30 days or it'll be forfeited. For more details on how to redeem your rebate, check out the official promotion rules.

