I know I'm not the only one who shed a tear or two Sunday night, Feb. 11, when 24-year-old Mirai Nagasu became the first female athlete to land a triple axel at the Olympics. Watching her throw her hands up in utter victory, reveling in her feat — it was incredible. If I, a complete stranger, felt so emotionally connected to her historic accomplishment, I can only imagine how Nagasu's family and friends may feel. One of Nagasu's biggest supporters is her boyfriend, 25-year-old actor Darian Weiss. Mirai Nagasu and Darian Weiss have been together for more than three years, Nagasu told Us Weekly at the Olympics Media Summit in September 2017.

"He handles my insanity very well," she said. Nagasu's boyfriend keeps busy too, with acting titles in Mad Men and Days of Our Lives, and a film in pre-production for 2018.

Weiss showed support to his girlfriend prior to Nagasu's record-breaking figure skating program at PyeongChang.

"My queen is three weeks away from going to her second Winter Olympic Games and I couldn't be more proud of her," he captioned the post. "She's been working her ass off over the past few years to achieve her dream again. It truly has been an honor and a privilege to be by her side through this journey and I'm really excited for what is to come. Long live the queen." There may or may not be a branch in my eye.

When Nagasu isn't off competing in the Olympics — she won bronze at PyeongChang 2018 and fourth place at Vancouver 2010 — she and Weiss still find time for one another. In an Instagram post from March 2017, Nagasu jokes about being in skating clothes for dinner with Weiss. She hashtagged "date night," "just competed," and "Lululemon." Someone get this girl an endorsement deal, ASAP.

The couple also volunteers together. Nagasu tweeted in Colorado Springs in June 2017, "Couples who volunteer together, stay together."

Besides training and going on dates with Weiss, Nagasu is also a student at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. She's studying international business, and tweeted that she's taking some time off from school. Nagasu enjoys watching TV shows like Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and RuPaul's Drag Race according to Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Nagasu fangirled over Jesse Tyler Ferguson, a star on Modern Family, tweet to her:

Her top inspirational pump-up songs include Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) by Shakira and Eminem's Revival album, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle.

After PyeongChang, Yahoo! Lifestyle reported that Nagasu is rumored to join Stars on Ice among more than 80 other Olympic figure skaters, including Team USA bestie bronze-medal winner Adam Rippon. Nagasu additionally not-so-subtley dropped to Elizabeth Banks that she'd be willing to play "another Pitch Perfect Bella" but would "probably be aca-awful."

The bronze-medalist also tweeted to Leslie Jones:

And Mayim Bialik:

Post ice tour, Nagasu has another medal in mind: the mirror ball trophy.

"I’m hoping my personality will win me a spot on that show," Nagasu told Yahoo! Lifestyle about her Dancing with the Stars aspirations. She hopes to dance alongside two-time winner Mark Ballas.

I definitely would love to see Nagasu compete on my favorite dance competition reality TV show, and if she does, I'm sure we'll get an appearance from Weiss as well, cheering her on on Instagram, as well as in the front row.

