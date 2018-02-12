You should be watching this video of Mirai Nagasu's 2018 Olympics Triple Axle on loop for the next week straight. Nagasu is the first American woman to ever land a triple axle during the Winter Olympics, a feat she accomplished effortlessly during her figure skating routine on Feb. 11. So, not only is Nagasu an Olympian, but she's officially a part of American history.

After not being selected for the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, Nagasu is clearly here for redemption. Every element of Nagasu's free skate routine embodied grace and ease, with the climax being the triple axle she completely nailed. Only an Olympian could make that move look easy.

Despite it being one of the most difficult moves in all of figure skating, Nagasu knew that the triple axle was the best way to wow the judges and (hopefully) secure her a medal in this year's Winter Games. In an interview with People last year, she talked about her strategy for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

She said,

It’s all about the points in figure skating, and how you can outrank your opponents. And the triple is almost twice the points as a double. It’s kind of like a board game, and that’s my king. So I want to use it as many times as I can.

That was her plan and she stuck to it — now check this sh*t out and prepare to be amazed.

Checkmate, Nagasu.

Let's also take a moment to appreciate her uninhibited hype after that performance. Yes, girl, you better scream.

At just 24 years old, by nailing that move, Nagasu is now in the company of just seven other women who ever landed a triple axel, according to ESPN. The first — and until now, only — American woman to ever land a triple axel was Tonya Harding, who did so at a national championship in 1991.

The other women who have completed the triple axel at a national competition are Midori Ito, Yukari Nakano, Mao Asada, and Rika Kihira from Japan, along with Ludmila Nelidina and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva from Russia.

