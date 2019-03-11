Miley's... just... being... Miley. Ah, man. I couldn't help myself. If you follow the sometimes polarizing singer on social media, then you probably caught her onslaught of female appreciation for International Women's Day over the past few days. Cyrus went wild sharing pictures of herself and her close celebrity friends, shouting her adoration for the multiple women in fun captions, never-before-seen photos, gifs, and memes. Included in her list of besties was the equally, if not more, polarizing celeb, Taylor Swift. Cyrus shared a choice meme of the Reputation singer and the internet can't deal. Miley Cyrus' meme with Taylor Swift for Women's Day is definitely not safe for work, which means you've gotta see it.

OK. So. Remember when Miley Cyrus was a young Disney Channel star and then she totally revamped her image from a sweet country singer to a rebellious young adult, complete with a brand new pixie cut, regular teddy-bear costumes, and that whole tongue thing? And then remember when she performed with Robin Thicke at the 2013 Video Music Awards and freaked everyone out because she twerked all over him while holding a foam finger? And remember how Taylor Swift had a similar, albeit much less shocking, image-revamp from a sweet country singer into a boot-stomping, dark lipstick-wearing, snake queen? Do you guys see the parallels I'm drawing? It's important.

OK, OK, OK. So now we have these two grown up, extremely famous, and successful singers who are well-rehearsed in evolving, just running around ruling the music industry and colliding on International Women's Day. Apparently, that's a recipe for this...

Yup. That's what you think it is. That sure is a body-rolling T-Swift behind a twerking Miley Cyrus. Just to keep things interesting, Cyrus asked the question, "It’s Women’s Day! To celebrate, will you Top like Taylor? Or Twerk like Miley? Please Answer."

In an ironic plot twist, Swift has remained totally silent and has yet to respond to the GIF. Meanwhile, plenty of people on Twitter are wondering how her PR representative, Tree, is feeling. If there's one thing we know about Swift and Tree, it's that they've been working very hard on Swift's reputation. (Get it? Like her album and tour name? Ha. Ha.)

Cyrus seems totally unperturbed by Swift's silence and definitely has enjoyed watching the response to her International Women's Day posts. While Swift may have received one of the most shocking shoutouts, Cyrus also called out tons of her other female friends (and actually some old "frenemies", too) like Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, the Kardashian/Jenners, Demi Lovato, Hailey Baldwin, Katy Perry and more.

Cyrus' female-fueled posts still continue to go on and on even though it's well past Friday, March 8th, which was official #InternationalWomen'sDay. According to Cyrus (and me, frankly) Women's Day is every day. Fans kept pointing out that the date had passed, but Miley obviously DGAF.

Twerk on, Miley. Happy International Women's Day (Week? Year? Life?) to you and Taylor Swift.