There are certain celebrity relationships that just seem meant-to-be, and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are definitely on that list. The two have been through a lot together, and even though they're married, they are showing no signs of slowing down or putting a stop to the PDA. Don't believe me? Well, at the Avengers: End Game premiere, Miley Cyrus licked Liam Hemsworth, like actually licked him, because "he look[ed] good enough to eat!"

In a video Cyrus posted to Instagram, she and her new hubs are seen posing for pictures on the red carpet, and all is well, but then Cyrus decides that she needs to give the people want they really want. So, she leans over and licks Hemsworth's tux. Obviously it was all in good fun, and Cyrus also captioned the video with several hashtags, including "#Snack" and "#SugarDaddy" because why not?

As can be seen from the video, Cyrus and Hemsworth are totally hot for each other, and it's actually super sweet to see them be themselves on the red carpet. But of course, because she's just being Miley, the 26-year-old didn't stop there. Oh no. She also posted a super cute close-up of Hemsworth to her story and captioned it, "I'm literally freakishly obsessed with [my] husband right now. Like, always has been, always will be, but RN it's EXTRA compulsive."

Now, Cyrus and Hemsworth are always adorable, but it's super sweet that they're also able to be goofballs around each other. In case you forgot, the two had a pretty up and down relationship back in the day. After first meeting on the set of The Last Song, they instantly fell for each other back in 2008, and even got engaged in 2012. Cyrus confirmed the engagement herself to People, and told the magazine, "I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam."

Sadly, the engagement was off in September 2013, and the two were broken up for a while. In 2016 they were back on, and totally head over heels for each other. Of course, now that they're older and wiser, their relationship was standing strong and they officially tied the knot in December 2018. Now, they're living their best life together, one adorable red carpet appearance at a time.

Cyrus and Hemsworth have been through so much together, and it's refreshing to see a Hollywood couple be able to work things out and stay together. The two really do seem to support each other and enjoy watching each other succeed. In fact, Cyrus uploaded another video from the red carpet, featuring herself totally owning that carpet. She can be seen posing, smiling, laughing, and having a total blast, all while Hemsworth stands back to let her shine. "I'm really that extra," she captioned the video, but there's absolutely nothing wrong with that at all.

Here's hoping that Cyrus will forever be "freakishly obsessed" with Hemsworth, and vice versa! These two make a great couple, and it's so lovely to see how far they've come since their Nicholas Sparks days. Keep being you, Cyrus, tongue and all!