Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's Body Language At The 'Avengers' Premiere Is Confusing
After a few months of marriage, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's body language at the Avengers premiereon April 22 tells us a lot about how their relationship has been going since they tied the knot. We asked Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, to check out three very different pictures of the two of them at this totally A-list event and tell us what she thought. Turns out there's a lot you can learn about a couple's relationship just based on a few pictures of them at an event.
Before we get into it, let me share one quote from Cyrus that kind of puts what you're about to read into perspective. “I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so REAL," she wrote to Hemsworth in her most recent birthday post to him just a couple of months ago on Jan. 13, 2019. In other words, Hemsworth and Cyrus just don't really like hanging with Hollywood people. And I would have to imagine a blockbuster movie premiere is going to be pretty full of those "fake AF" people Cyrus was talking about.
So read along and see how they react when they're in these situations.
They're doing what they have to do.
"They both have closed mouth smiles which says why they’re kind of going through the motions for the camera," explains Brown.
OK, so they're just sort of doing what they have to do to make it through the night. We've all been there. But is that a reflection of how their relationship is doing? Not at all! If anything, Brown says their relationship seems to be doing super well. "They’re looking good," she notes. "They’re close, but not holding each other really tight." Instead, Brown notes they're gripping their drinks tightly, which, like...can you blame them!? I'm going to guess this was an open bar event. Might as well take advantage.
They both would rather not be there.
We've got to remember that, while they may look super fun and glamorous to us common people, red carpet events are just another day on the job for celebrities. So it's not exactly surprising if they're not totally dying to be there every time they attend one.
"She just doesn’t look very happy here at all," Brown says of Cyrus. And she's not the only one who seems unhappy strutting down the purple carpet. "I think both of them would rather be at home," Brown concludes.
At the end of the day, they're a good match.
Alright, so they both don't really seem like they want to be there and they both grip their drinks more tightly than they grip each other... but how are they doing as a couple?
Well, despite their lack of enthusiasm for the event, it seems as though the two are still very much in love, according to Brown. And you can really particularly see their love shine through in the above picture.
"Here’s the Miley we’re used to seeing," Brown exclaims. "She’s got her hand on his chest showing ownership. And a big smile to go with it."
And Hemsworth's body language is showing that he's just as into his wife as she is into him. "His feet are facing her so that’s where his attention is," Brown explains.
In general, she concludes that the two are doing well as a couple. "Overall from these pics I’d say they’re matching each other well," says Brown. For those of you who aren't in the loop on body language lingo, matching each other well is just their way of saying the two are totally in sync. Yay for love!