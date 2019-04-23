After a few months of marriage, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's body language at the Avengers premiereon April 22 tells us a lot about how their relationship has been going since they tied the knot. We asked Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, to check out three very different pictures of the two of them at this totally A-list event and tell us what she thought. Turns out there's a lot you can learn about a couple's relationship just based on a few pictures of them at an event.

Before we get into it, let me share one quote from Cyrus that kind of puts what you're about to read into perspective. “I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so REAL," she wrote to Hemsworth in her most recent birthday post to him just a couple of months ago on Jan. 13, 2019. In other words, Hemsworth and Cyrus just don't really like hanging with Hollywood people. And I would have to imagine a blockbuster movie premiere is going to be pretty full of those "fake AF" people Cyrus was talking about.

So read along and see how they react when they're in these situations.

They're doing what they have to do. Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "They both have closed mouth smiles which says why they’re kind of going through the motions for the camera," explains Brown. OK, so they're just sort of doing what they have to do to make it through the night. We've all been there. But is that a reflection of how their relationship is doing? Not at all! If anything, Brown says their relationship seems to be doing super well. "They’re looking good," she notes. "They’re close, but not holding each other really tight." Instead, Brown notes they're gripping their drinks tightly, which, like...can you blame them!? I'm going to guess this was an open bar event. Might as well take advantage.

They both would rather not be there. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We've got to remember that, while they may look super fun and glamorous to us common people, red carpet events are just another day on the job for celebrities. So it's not exactly surprising if they're not totally dying to be there every time they attend one. "She just doesn’t look very happy here at all," Brown says of Cyrus. And she's not the only one who seems unhappy strutting down the purple carpet. "I think both of them would rather be at home," Brown concludes.