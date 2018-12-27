In case you were too busy drinking eggnog and warming up by the fire with family this Christmas, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth seemed to have had the best holiday yet — as husband and wife. The pair hasn't officially made a statement about tying the knot, but on Wednesday, Dec. 26, Cyrus took to Instagram to share photos of her and Hemsworth in their wedding attire, which is honestly the only confirmation I need. Now, word is coming out that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding plans had to change after the California wildfires left their home devastated. Elite Daily reached out to both Cyrus' and Hemsworth's representation for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A source told People that the newlyweds initially planned to wed in their oceanside home in Malibu, California, but after their house was burned down by the California wildfires last month, the couple ended up having their wedding in Cyrus' Franklin, Tennessee home.

"They had planned to get married in Malibu over the holidays when all of their families were together," the source told the publication. "After their Malibu house didn’t make the fire, they have been living at Miley’s Tennessee house."

Fortunately, it looks like no amount of devastation could stop these two from having the ultimate affair, and Cyrus took to Instagram to post multiple photos dressed in a gorgeous, sheath-y white gown looking all loved up with Hemsworth, who looked dapper in a tux.

The first photo Cyrus shared was of her and Hemsworth snuggling close together and hugging. "10 years later .....," the 26-year-old singer wrote:

The second photo Cyrus shared was similar to her first, but in this one, you see what seems to be a wedding band on Hemsworth's ring finger:

The third photo Cyrus posted was a selfie of her and Hemsworth sharing a kiss, and I'm just a ball of emotions at this point:

"This is probably our one-millionth kiss," Cyrus wrote, and even if it is, I still absolutely want to see more. Don't hold back on kissing selfies, Miley!

Just last month, the newlywed couple sadly lost their home in the Woolsey fire, leaving nothing of their house except for a sign that spelled the word "LOVE," and Hemsworth took to Instagram to show fans just how much damage had been done. In his emotional post, he wrote,

It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.

Since the loss of their home, Cyrus opened up about the situation during an On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview, telling Seacrest on Dec. 4 that she's "in a really good kind of healing place right now," adding that she "definitely learned a lot."

"That’s literally and physically all that’s left, so I felt that that was really poetic," she said. "You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can’t be destroyed is always there and always stays strong. That’s been something that gave me a lot of light at a dark time."

Here's to wishing nothing but happiness to the new Mr. and Mrs., who prove that it doesn't matter where you are or what you have. So long as there's love, you have everything you need.