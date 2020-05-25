Miley and Cody have taken their relationship to the next level — and no, probably not in the way you're thinking. Recently, Miley Cyrus gave Cody Simpson a drag makeover for his latest music video, "Captain's Dance With the Devil," because what better way to spend quarantine than by getting a little creative? Inspired by Simpson's new poetry collection, Prince Neptune, "Captain's Dance With the Devil" tells the story of "a young sailor yearning for freedom," as Simpson explained to Rolling Stone. The video, which dropped on May 21, uses a split screen so Simpson can show off several different personas, including the Captain, Prince Neptune, and Simpson's drag alter ego, Rebecca.

During an interview with Vogue, Simpson explained that Cyrus didn't just provide the makeup and styling for the video — she also handled direction and cinematography. According to Simpson, the idea of exploring a drag alter ago came to him as Cyrus was organizing her lipstick collection. "It was then that the character of 'Rebecca' was born," he said. The two put their heads together — using Cyrus' "knowledge of makeup, art, and drag culture" and Simpson's "knowledge of maritime and nautical culture" — to create the concept for the visual.

Though Simpson primarily came up with the drag concept, Cyrus was the one to provide her own interpretation of the song. "Miley interpreted the song, which is reflected in the newly released visual, as the Captain’s struggle with societal norms regarding masculinity, and his secret affinity for dressing as a woman at a time when this was not as widely accepted as it now has become," Simpson told Rolling Stone. Remember back in April when Cyrus gave Simpson a full-blown makeover and shared pics of the process on her Insta Story? I'm beginning to think that experience may have provided some inspo as well.

Ever since Cyrus and Simpson started dating in Oct. 2019, fans have been begging for a creative collaboration, and IMO, this was worth the wait. I'd still like to see these two lovebirds perform together, but the fact that they're able to inspire and push each other creatively might be even cooler. Here's hoping this beautiful relationship keeps on producing beautiful works of art.