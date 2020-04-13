Miley Cyrus said you can chuck your toxic masculinity out the window, thank you very much! On Sunday, April 12, Cyrus gave Cody Simpson a full-blown makeover, complete with eyeshadow, mascara, a blinding highlight, and bright red lipstick. She posted sneak peeks of her process to her Instagram Stories, starting with a repost of a Story from fashion photographer Mert Alas, who had posted a montage of ~risqué~ photos of Simpson in full makeup and what may have been Cyrus perched next to him.

The next Insta Story featured Simpson, red lipstick, blush, highlight, mascara, buzz cut á la Cyrus, and all, standing in a beige coat and wearing a rhinestone choker. "I. Beat. That. Face," she captioned the photo. The next slides featured images of Brad Pitt dressed androgynously with earrings and a patterned dress, which Cyrus captioned with phrases like "End. Toxic. Masculinity." and "Wash your hands & end toxic masculinity. Periodttttt."

What came next in the Stories were very dramatic close-up shots of Simpson in his makeup and outfit, lounging back on a chair and rolling his head around, as melodious French music plays in the background. Very "I want you to draw me like one of your French girls," but with, you know, more clothes.

The next video shows Cyrus cradling Simpson's head as she applies what looks like NARS' Climax Mascara ($24, Sephora) to Simpson's lashes as a final touch on his super glossy eye look. You have no choice but to stan a glam boyfriend who doesn't succumb to the harmful pressures of toxic masculinity!!!

The singer went on to share older images of renown androgynous musician David Bowie and supermodel Iman, as well as a photo of Mick Jagger wearing makeup and a dress in an older photo with his ex-wife Jerry Hall — she likened her own relationship with Simpson to that of Bowie and Jagger with the caption "Us." Simpson seemed to be completely on board, posting the close-up video to his own Instagram, in addition to posting similar images of Pitt and Jagger to his Stories. A celebrity couple throwing antiquated gender stereotypes out the window completely? You love to see it.