I love a good celebrity hair transformation — the more dramatic the better. That said, I'm pleased to report that Mila Kunis' new hair at the billboard Music Awards makes her look unrecognizable.

The 34-year-old glided on to the red carpet and I had to do a double take: not only did she look gorgeous (as per usual), but the actress was sporting an unfamiliar bob with a set of blunt, straight-across bangs. The bangs end just below her eyebrows in a piece-y, laid-back kind of way; more than likely, this 'do required the mastery of an incredible stylist to perfect. The lob itself was styled into a set of smooth, loose curls, which ended just above the actress's shoulders. At first glance, Kunis' color looked jet black, but upon further inspection, I noticed an ever-so-gradual ombre effect at the tips of her strands. The new color is super subtle, but a change — just like the bangs — nonetheless.

The subtle ombre was pretty much the only splash of color for Kunis' red carpet look for the night. The freshly-cut fringe matched the raven-haired beauty's makeup look, which consisted of a smokey black shadow that extended slightly beyond her lids for a faux cat eye effect. The sultry look was finished off with a healthy dose of kohl eyeliner drawn into her waterline. Kunis' nails were lacquered in a metallic hue which paired perfectly with the mirrored accents on her skirt.

As for her outfit, the actress looked ridiculously chic in a monochromatic black and white ensemble. The look was comprised of a simple long sleeved black shirt which featured a cutout on one shoulder. The actress paired the shirt with a black miniskirt embellished with mirrored accents.

Even though this is the first time in recent history that Kunis has opted for straight-across, brow-grazing bangs, the mom of two looked like she was born to wear her new hair look.

Over the past few years, Kunis has sported variations of a dark brown bob and switched around the direction of her part from middle to side to deep-deep side (and looked amazing in every one, I might add).

A small part of me wonders whether these new bangs are the real deal; after all, celebrities are notorious for giving new fringe a whirl, thanks to the power of faux clip-in bangs. That said, Kunis' blend seamlessly with her look, so chances are they're permanent (at least until they grow out, that is).

One thing I know for certain: This hair transformation — however permanent it may be — went down pretty recently. Evidence: just a few days prior to the Billboard Awards, Kunis was spotted sans-bangs enjoying date night at a U2 concert with hubby, Ashton, in LA.

Incidentally, the fact that Kunis lives in LA and is surrounded by Cali style might just have inspired her decision to make the chop. After all, "French girl hair," (i.e. a chic, laid-back bob, often featuring choppy bangs) is all the rage on the West Coast as of late. Jenna Dewan also showed off a similar new French girl style 'do on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

The actress is one of the presenters for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, among other A-list celebs, including Camila Cabello, Janet Jackson, and Jennifer Lopez.

