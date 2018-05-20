If there's one outfit that has lit tonight's sonically charged red carpet event on fire, it's Jenna Dewan's 2018 Billboard Music Awards look. From head to toe, the actress and dancer looks sleek and sexy AF — she's literally never looked better.

Fresh off her divorce from Channing Tatum (sobbing, I still can't believe it either), Dewan's new chop might be coined by some as a "post-breakup" haircut. (I am not ashamed to admit that I cut off about four inches of my hair after my two-year relationship ended.) However, I'd like to think that Dewan was simply feeling the ultra-short styles that have been taking over Hollywood and beyond as of late and decided to give one a try. Man, am I glad she did.

While the "French girl cut" — which features a jaw length bob and short straight-across bangs — has been the look du jour, Dewan is making a case for the ultra sleek chin-grazing cut. Her new style looks to feature minimal layers — just enough to give the ends a slightly rounder effect rather than a blunt straight-across chop. Just under four hours ago, Dewan posted a photo to her instagram stories of a carpet with hair trimmings sprinkled all over it, captioning it, "Byeeeeee hair." In other words, her new cut is as fresh as it gets and might have even been done specially for the award show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On its own, the cut is cool and polished. But when paired with a leather mini dress boasting the same qualities, its wow factor doubles.

Dewan's leather dress for the evening is what badass rock n' roll dreams are made of. Strapless and with a mini hemline, to call it sexy would be an understatement. Studded with metallic grommets in intricate designs and featuring tassel and fringe detailing, it's part '80s, part biker babe, and totally stunning.

Dewan accessorized the look with a pair of strappy black stiletto heels studded with mini gold pyramids (just when I thought the heat couldn't be turned up any higher) and a boxy black clutch with gold hardware.

The look is a far cry from what Dewan wore to the 2017 American Music Awards. Her dress, by OTT, was a nude gown featuring a plunging V-neck and a long, trailing train. The entire thing was absolutely covered in beads and sparkles, making Dewan look like a walking, talking Kira Kira filter. Her shoes, too, boasted a neutral sheen and although incredibly sexy in its own right, the look had a decidedly more glamorous vibe compared to the edgy LBD so wore tonight. (I am all about tonight's look.)

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

