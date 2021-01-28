What comes to mind when you hear the words "Mercury retrograde"? Do you think of miscommunications and disorganization? Do you think of appointments you're running late for or assignments you forgot to turn in? Even though Mercury retrograde is certainly inconvenient (and sometimes downright stressful), it's always survivable. However, if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best Mercury retrograde of winter 2021, then you're in luck. At worst, you might feel only somewhat confused, and at best, you might even find that you enjoy it. If your sun or rising sign happens to be in Aries, Gemini, Libra, or Sagittarius, then pay attention, because I'm talking about you.

Mercury retrograde is a cosmic occurrence that takes place three or four times per year, when Mercury — planet of communication and information — starts moving backward in its orbit. Of course, Mercury doesn't literally move backward, which is why the technical term for this phenomenon would be "apparent retrograde motion." Mercury only appears to be moving backward from our perspective here on Earth. However, this retrograde is significant in astrology, as it has the tendency to lead to awkward social exchanges, errors that could have been avoided, and even drop-ins from the people of your past.

The upcoming Mercury retrograde begins at 26 degrees Aquarius on Jan. 30 and ends at 11 degrees Aquarius on Feb. 20. Aquarius is a fixed air sign that rules over community, social circles, innovative ideas, and humanitarian causes. You can expect to feel challenged in these areas of your life. However, if you're one of the following zodiac signs, it's not so bad.

Aries: You Could Spend Time Reconnecting With Old Friends

This Mercury retrograde could feel like one big high school reunion. You might feel an urge to reconnect with people you've lost touch with, and if not, the universe might just orchestrate a serendipitous meetup in which you just so happen to run into them. However, you might also feel disconnected from your current social group and possibly even isolated. This Mercury retrograde is encouraging you to rethink who you're spending your time with and who you're associating with.

Gemini: You Might Feel Lost, But You Won't Necessarily Mind It

Mercury retrograde has the tendency to cause detours and delays that screw up even the most carefully laid plans. You know that better than anyone, because Mercury is your ruling planet and Mercury retrograde always has a major impact on you. However, this time around, it could take you to some fascinating places (even if you feel lost while you spend time there). Leave behind your need for a solid itinerary and accept the fact that Mercury retrograde is your tour guide. Where it'll take you? Who knows.

Libra: You're Developing A Better Relationship With Your Creativity

At first, this Mercury retrograde could leave you feeling like you've lost your creative spark. All the usual things that bring you a sense of joy and romance may feel like they're not working as well as they used to. Luckily, that's just Mercury retrograde at work, and it's pointing you in a new direction. Embrace the fact that Mercury retrograde is encouraging you to try new things and rethink your perspective of joy, creativity, and artistic freedom. You may even walk away from the experience with a new hobby.

Sagittarius: You're Learning How To Say The Right Words

While this Mercury retrograde might make you feel like you can't seem to catch up with your texts and you can't be on time for a meeting to save your life, it's all happening for a reason. In fact, this Mercury retrograde is generating some fascinating ideas and interesting conversations that may never have happened had you kept up with your usual routine and communication style. Let your thoughts drift down new avenues and discover new ideas.