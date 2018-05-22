Memorial Day weekend is a perfect time to get out of town for a short and sweet getaway. With many of us off from work on Monday, May 28, the extra weekend day allows us to truly embrace our wanderlust and travel. Even if you don't have the funds to scope out someplace new, planning a weekend at the beach or hosting a barbecue with your friends in your backyard is essential. Whatever you plan on doing, don't forget to capture the weekend with some Instagram-worthy pics, and post them with Memorial Day weekend 2018 captions.

Embrace that travel bug that has you wanting to live it up this summer, while also giving into those carefree chill vibes. If you don't have any plans right now, don't worry. There's still time to put together a poolside party with your favorite inflatables, a bonfire with your squad, and a quick road trip out of town with your BFF. Just don't forget to snap pics for Instagram, so you'll always remember this epic weekend. I've got you covered with these 40 captions for every occasion, so even if you're not sure what you're doing just yet, you'll be set when the time comes to post the perfect pic to the 'Gram.

If You're Headed To The Beach:

1. “Seas the day." — Unknown

2. "Ocean air, salty hair." — Unknown

3. "All I need is a little vitamin sea." — Unknown

4. "Tropic like it's hot." — Unknown

5. "Good times and tan lines." — Unknown

6. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

7. "Beach, please." — Unknown

8. "Life is better at the beach." — Unknown

If You're Chilling Poolside:

9. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

10. "I want to lay down, let the sun hit my face, and forget about absolutely everything." — Unknown

11. "Life is cool by the pool." — Unknown

12. "A splashing good time!" — Unknown

13. "Mermaid off-duty." — Unknown

14. "Just keep swimming." — Finding Nemo

15. "All my troubles wash away in the water." — Unknown

16. "I got that sunshine in my pocket. Got that good soul in my feet." — Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling!"

If You're Grilling At A BBQ:

17. "Sun's out, buns out." — Unknown

18. "Glad to ketchup with friends." — Unknown

19. "Relish today, ketchup tomorrow." — Unknown

20. "Grillin' and chillin'." — Unknown

21. "If it involves fireworks, summer nights, barbecues, diet coke, and freedom, count me in." — Unknown

22. "Cheeseburger in paradise." — Jimmy Buffet, "Cheeseburger in Paradise"

23. "You hamburgled my heart." — Unknown

24. "We go together like burgers and fries." — Unknown

If You're Traveling With Your Besties:

25. "Adventure is out there." — Up

26. "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius

27. "Catch flights, not feelings." — Unknown

28. "Vacation mode on." — Unknown

29. "We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." — Unknown

30. "I want adventure in the great wide somewhere." — Beauty and the Beast

31. "Travel brings power and love back into your life." — Rumi

32. "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie The Pooh

If You're Camping Out With A Bonfire:

33. "Find your wild." — Unknown

34. "Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt." — John Muir

35. "Let's be adventurers." — Unknown

36. "Camp more. Worry less." — Unknown

37. "Let's wander where the WiFi is weak." — Unknown

38. "Like campfires and marshmallows, we're better together." — Unknown

39. "There is no WiFi in the forest, but I promise you will find a better connection." — Unknown

40. "Welcome to our place in the woods." — Unknown