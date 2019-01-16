Meghan Markle's Sequin Dress At Cirque Du Soleil Puts Little Black Dresses Everywhere To Shame

I admit that, when I think about maternity wear, I instantly picture flowy, super comfy silhouettes, rather than stand-out sequin numbers. However, the joke's clearly on me, apparently, because Meghan Markle's sequin dress at Cirque Du Soleil was positively stunning. Yes to head-to-toe navy. Yes to full-body sequins. And yes to serving lewks all day every day! This is, by far, my favorite Meghan Markle outfit to date, and I'm willing to fight about it.

According to reports that Markle confirmed a due date sometime toward the end of April, many assume she's about six months pregnant. Naturally, that hasn't stopped Markle from taking advantage of a royal wardrobe, though, and in my humblest of opinions, her maternity looks are just as, if not more stunning than her pre-pregnancy style in general. I'm not sure exactly what it is, but recently, she's been opting for brighter hues, bolder silhouettes, and just generally visually interesting outfits.

Please behold, Markle's full sequin look upon arriving to the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Totem:

Paul Grover/Shutterstock

Honestly, this is a damn good look if I've ever seen one:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seriously, bravo! Markle dazzled in the navy Roland Mouret Sarandon Long-Sleeve Twisted Sequin Gown, and while the price is well into the thousands, she definitely looked like a million bucks. I'm pretty sure this is the vibe I want to channel for the entirety of 2019.

Overall, she kept the accessories minimal, opting for just a black clutch with gold hardware and some minimalist black Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Ankle Strap Sandals.

Also, can we just take a second to talk about her makeup? No really, is she wearing my new favorite highlighter, or is it just that pregnancy glow? Either way, it's fab:

Paul Grover/Shutterstock

Markle's cheeks were beautifully bronzed to the gods, and she paired a soft berry lip with a light, but still smoky, eye look. She ditched her usual loose tendrils and opted for a super slicked-back bun, and the overall elegant look was complete.

Imagine showing up at a fancy event in your (still chic and sophisticated) little black dress, and then in struts the Duchess of Sussex, snatching wigs in head-to-toe sequins, handling pregnancy like it's nobody's business. Don't get me wrong, I only wear LBDs to events, but I'm just trying to give Markle the props she deserves for being so bold. I hope she received as much applause for this look as Cirque Du Soleil did at the end of their show. It's honestly that good.

Seriously, kudos to Prince Harry for managing to watch the performance and not just staring at Markle all night:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I really hope Markle continues taking risks with her looks, even after her pregnancy is over, so that she can continue on her impeccable style game. Of course, no matter what look Markle steps out in, she continues to absolutely crush all her looks. Needless to say, I will continue to be the one singing her fashion praises, so she knows how much her stylish looks are loved.