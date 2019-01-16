Another day, another royal outfit spotting, except this time the look is a little different thanks to its shockingly low price tag. If you want to know where to get Meghan Markle's white dress—you know, the one that costs a mere $35—then you're in luck because the retailer it's from most definitely has a location near you.

Today, the Duchess of Sussex visited The Mayhew Animal Home, an animal rescue charity and one of Markle's four new patronages, wearing the cream colored dress. Featuring a mock turtleneck neckline, long sleeves, a body con silhouette, and a hemline that hits just above the knee, it's the perfect combination of comfy, casual, and cool. Appropriately, those three words also largely describe the offerings of mega retailer H&M, which is where Markle bought the dress. As you definitely know, Markle is six months pregnant, so the dress is from the brand's MAMA line. While the dress itself is affordable AF and can be styled for pretty much any occasion, the pieces Markle styled it with are decidedly, uh, not. A gorgeous matching cream Emporio Armani coat was layered over the top, and she accessorized with a Stella McCartney bag and Manolo Blahnik pumps. There's nothing like a good high-low outfit, especially when it's being worn by someone who could afford to only wear high-end designers for the rest of their life.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Today's trip to the Mayhew marks Markle's second patronage visit; last week, she visited Smart Works, which helps provide unemployed women with the skills and tools they need to return to work. As explained on The Royal Family's website (yes, it's a real thing), "The Duchess has long understood the connection between animals and community welfare and has supported various animal rescue centres in Los Angeles... Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care." Seeing as Markle has two rescue dogs—a beagle named Guy and a black lab she recently adopted with Prince Harry—it's a cause that is genuinely close to her heart.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While today's look is on the more subdued side (nude is going to be a huge trend for spring 2019 so she's ahead of the curve), Markle wore a decidedly more vibrant ensemble last week for her visit to Birkenhead alongside Prince Harry. She paired a vibrant violet dress by Babaton by Artizia with an equally bold red jacket by Sentaler for a look that reminds me of '80s color blocking. In the best of ways, of course. Her brown leather bag by Gabriela Hearst grounded the look, which definitely had "Cool Mom" written all over it.

Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether you're pregnant or not, you can't deny that Markle's pregnancy style is an excellent source of sartorial inspiration. If you want to try out a similar cream dress like the one she wore today, try Missguided's Plus Size Cream Turtleneck Sweater Dress ($45, missguided.com), or Lovers + Friends' Unstoppable Dress ($168, revolve.com). You'll look royally good.