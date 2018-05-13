If you're following the royal wedding news at all, surely you've caught on to the fact that there's a lot of protocol. Everything from the ceremony to the cake to the invitation list is basically some sort of derivative of years and years and years worth of tradition compacted into one epic day. You can imagine there are a lot of rules surrounding this wedding. Some of them Meghan Markle has to follow, and some she gets to set. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding rules are actually kind of intense, but I'm here for it. Dude, they're royalty after all.

The Daily Mail reported those invited to the wedding received a seven-page document outlining the dos and don'ts of the big celebration. The document also includes things like directions, entrance guidelines, and where (and when!) to use the bathroom (a.k.a "the loo.") According to The Telegraph, there are three big "No's" on the list: No phones, no gifts, and no swords.

You heard that right. Leave your sword at home, folks.

Presumably, all of this is a matter of security. According to the report, guests will need to "surrender mobile telephones and any devices used for image capture." The "no swords" thing speaks for itself, I think.

The guide also states, "It should be noted that gifts cannot be brought to St George’s Chapel or the Reception that follows at Windsor Castle. Guests are advised to seek further guidance on delivery arrangements for any gifts to Kensington Palace.”

In place of a wedding gift, Markle and Harry have chosen seven charities and organizations for guests to donate to. This list includes CHIVA (Children's HIV Association), Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty's Little Soldiers, Street Games​, Surfers Against Sewage, and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

While all of this is well and good, the rules surrounding bathroom breaks are a little more strict and a little more hilarious. Apparently, if nature calls after the noon start time, you gotta hold it. The document states:

Guests are advised that there are very limited toilet facilities in St George’s Chapel, but these are available for guests’ use between 9am and 11am at which point this facility will become restricted for the duration of the service.

Reportedly, the bathroom will reopen at 1 p.m.

K.

To be fair, I've felt slighted when my boyfriend takes a bathroom break and interrupts The Great British Baking Show, so I would totally get it if sneaking out during Prince Harry's vows was gauche. Honestly, it would be an honor to hold it for these two.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you are one of the unlucky ones who did not receive an invitation, you can still catch the whole wedding from the comfort of your living room and go to the bathroom whenever you want. You can even have a sword if you like.

While the day kicks off at a very respectable 12 p.m. in London, Americans will need to set their alarms if they want to catch the festivities in real-time. Fans can tune into every major network for royal wedding coverage beginning as early as 7 a.m. ET and 4 a.m. PT. If you don't have cable, there are a variety of streaming options available too, like Hulu Live or Sling TV.

Meghan and Harry, make sure you get plenty of rest and drink lots of water in the next couple of days. You have the party of a lifetime coming up, and if guests can't bring their phones or swords, lord knows what they'll get into.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.