Well everyone, Mother's Day has finally arrived. And while many moms across the globe are happily celebrating with their friends and family today, it seems as though the royal family is doing the same... especially Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their newborn son, Archie. So, if you haven't already taken a look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Mother's Day 2019 post, it features one of the the sweetest photos I've yet to see. IDK about you, but my heart is truly melting into a puddle.

On Sunday, May 12, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Meghan Markle and Prince Harry) posted an absolutely adorable photo to their official Instagram account. The photo features a pair of women's hands (which are presumably Meghan's) holding a pair of teeny tiny baby feet (which are most likely Archie's, the couple's new baby who was born on May 6). Both the hands and feet look very similar to the outfits Meghan and Archie were donning in their official royal photo call on May 8, and they're featured in front of a bed of blurred-out springy purple flowers. Honestly, it's one of the most beautiful springtime photos I've ever seen. Maybe I'll frame it, or I might end up setting it as my computer background. Who knows?

If you haven't seen it, by the way, take a look below.

Ugh, my heart cannot take this unreal amount of cuteness. And while the photo itself is lovely, the caption of the Instagram post is honestly the best part. It honors Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, while also acknowledging Markle's recent introduction to motherhood, with the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Instagram caption reads:

Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands”: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OK, I don't want to make any assumptions, but if you aren't tearing up at this moment in time, your heart might actually be made of stone. That was one of the sweetest posts ever, nodding at two generations of amazing women: Markle and Diana. I'm truly shook.

Beyond remembering moms no longer with us in the caption, People reports those super pretty spring flowers in the photo are also a nod to Diana. Apparently, the purple buds are actually forget-me-nots, which were Diana's favorite flower.

According to People, Markle, Harry, and Archie are reportedly spending the day with Markle's mom, Doria Ragland. Ragland flew in from Los Angeles, California, before Easter, to celebrate Archie's arrival. She is apparently sticking around for a bit, to help Markle in her first few weeks of motherhood.

Markle, however, isn't the only one who's psyched about the arrival of the highly-anticipated royal baby. Prince Harry seems to be elated too, as he sported an "I Am Daddy" jacket on his first day back to his official duties after Archie's birth. It's really, really phenomenal, and it shows how excited the prince is about being a dad.

While celebrating Mother's Day never fails to be uplifting, it has to be especially exciting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They're super new in the realm of parenthood, so cheers to Markle and Prince Harry hopping aboard the parent train — wishing them the happiest Mother's Day of all.