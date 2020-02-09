The internet has been buzzing about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ever since they announced they would be stepping back from royal life and relocating to Canada part-time. It turns out, the couple could be returning to the UK sooner than expected. Here are the details on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's last royal appearance that could be in the works.

According to People, Queen Elizabeth reportedly requested Meghan and Harry return to the UK for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9. The royal family is a staple at the annual service, which celebrates Commonwealth Day and is described by the royal family's webpage as "the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the UK." According to People, it would be part of the last round of royal engagements for the pair, as Meghan and Harry, along with their son, Archie, are expected to attend the service before fully transitioning to their non-royal life in Canada. Elite Daily reached out to representatives of the royal family for comment on the prospective appearance and whether it would be the final one for the couple, but did not immediately hear back.

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step down as royals and "work to become financially independent" in a Jan. 8 Instagram post. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple wrote on social media. Their departure is expected to go into full effect in the spring of 2020. Though the shocking announcement caused a media frenzy, Meghan and Harry have been settling into their new life outside the spotlight. They've even been spotted hiking with their son and dogs as part of their relaxed daily routine in Canada, which reportedly also includes cooking and yoga.

The two made their first public appearance together since the Jan. 8 announcement when they served as keynote speakers at an exclusive JPMorgan event on Feb. 6. Their appearance at the event, which took place at the 1 Hotel in Miami, was kept on the down-low. They were reportedly paid $500,000 for appearing at the event, at which Harry spoke about the couple's choice to step back from royal life.

Meghan and Harry also reportedly had dinner with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on Feb. 6 after both couples attended the JPMorgan event. An eyewitness told Page Six that the group seemed to hit it off instantly. With the possible last royal appearance scheduled for March, fans can get excited for more Meghan and Harry news to come.