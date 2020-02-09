Just over a month after announcing that they were "stepping back" from the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to adjust to life as non-working royals and hanging out with American royalty while they're at it. Shortly after making their first post-announcement appearance at JPMorgan’s Miami billionaire’s summit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly spotted heading out on the town with another power couple. It's safe to say that fans are majorly stanning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's reported dinner with J.Lo and A-Rod, because the group is major #SquadGoals. Elite Daily reached out to reps for the Duke and Duchess and Lopez and Rodriguez for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to Page Six, the foursome apparently bonded at the star-studded JPMorgan event and decided to head to the restaurant Habitat on Thursday, Feb. 6 together. Considering that both couples aren't strangers to living life in the limelight and have had their share of public scrutiny, it's not surprising that the group apparently hit it off — and according to a source, they're planning to hang out again with baby Archie and Lopez and Rodriguez's kids in the near future.

An eyewitness reportedly told the publication that the group appeared to hit it off instantly. "Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner," the source said. "J-Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids."

While there's no telling what they discussed over dinner, it's likely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent decision to financially part ways with the royal family was a topic of conversation. While speaking at the event, for which they were reportedly paid about $500,000, Prince Harry opened up about the couple's shocking choice to "carve out a progressive new role" in the British monarchy and live in Canada part-time. While the announcement was an unexpected one, fans worldwide applauded the couple for deciding to put their family first after fielding a tough year of negative media attention and public scrutiny.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it sounds like the couple is doing just fine adjusting to their new lifestyle, they'll reportedly be heading back to the UK next month to attend the annual Commonwealth Service. Considering that their transition into non-working members of the royal family won't happen until the spring, they'll still be expected to make public appearances with the rest of the royals in the meantime.

Only time will tell whether there will be tension with the royals during their first post-announcement appearance, but it looks like Prince Harry and Markle are busy building a new life for themselves and putting together a pretty A-list squad in the meantime.