No one knows what the future holds for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. While the couple is adjusting to life after stepping down from their senior royal roles, it doesn't mean they can't go back to their old ways if things don't work out quite like they hoped. Many fans have been wondering if Meghan and Harry could return to their royal roles someday, and it may actually be a possibility.

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to "work to become financially independent" in an Instagram post on Jan. 8. Since then, meetings went down, The Queen gave Harry and Meghan her blessing, and the two, along with baby Archie, have been spending their time in Canada.

While Meghan and Harry aren't currently living in the U.K. near the royal family, a source tells The Sunday Times that Prince William and Prince Charles have been “reaching out” to them with “love and affection on standby." Kensington and Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.

Prince Harry's father and brother reportedly want him and Meghan to know they're more than welcome to come back home, even if they don't resume their previous royal duties.

The source claims the royal family is concerned about Meghan and Harry's security with them living so far away. "The palace is very worried about the Sussexes, because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family," the source explained. “They are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn [around] and say: ‘Can we come back under your wing?’”

The source notes that these plans are a "looking ahead thing" and "there’s no timeline" for them. Ultimately, everybody reportedly "agrees that this is a fragile couple" and "nobody is going to say, no they can’t come back."

Meghan and Harry still have their U.K. home in Frogmore Cottage, which they have already agreed to repay millions in taxpayers' money for the updates done to the estate prior to the birth of Archie. They will presumably live there part-time whenever they stay across the pond.

In any case, whether the Palace would welcome Meghan and Harry back with open arms in the future or not is kind of a moot point, because, at the moment, it seems like the Sussexes are perfectly happy with their decision to step back.