Baby Archie Harrison has officially been baptized, and — as we can always expect from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the christening was both totally sweet and totally the family's own. Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose not to give their son an official title, wanting him to live a (relatively) normal life, the seventh-in-line to the throne was still baptized in a private chapel at Windsor Castle. And though Archie was, of course, the star of the show, it has to be noted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's body language at Archie's christening is absolutely freaking adorable.

Though all royal christenings are private, no press was there to even capture photos of the royals going in and out of the church. As Roya Nikkah noted in the Sunday Times, "The move is in contrast to the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to let cameras capture their children at their christenings, together with the arrivals of family members and godparents, before holding private services. Luckily, Harry and Meghan still released photos following the ceremony to commemorate the milestone, and if you weren't already convinced that this royal couple is in love, these photos prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.

No, seriously. Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, took a gander at their out-of-control adorable pictures from the christening and concluded that Meghan and Harry "seem more in love than ever."

"They've really got a good thing going," she explains. "They're leaning in towards each other."

It's slight, but when you look closely at the photo you can see the Duke and Duchess leaning ever so slightly towards each other. Story checks out!

While she maintains that they're super in love, Meghan still doesn't appear to be totally comfortable posing with her new royal fam. "Harry is a bit more relaxed than Meghan," Brown notes. "She's got a touch of tension in her smile, but she's also holding a potentially wiggly baby so it's understandable."

OK, fair. Like, for starters, obviously Harry is going to be more comfortable being a royal considering the fact that he's been a royal his entire life. Second, Brown makes a great point about the baby. Have you ever tried holding a baby still for a photo? It's not easy. We'd all have a "bit of tension."

Luckily, at the end of the day, Harry and Meghan's body language shows that they are handling life with a newborn as champs. "As always they're coming across as a tight unit," Brown explains, adding "I don't think that the baby has changed how much they love each other."

Harry and Meghan had Archie (full name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor) on May 6, 2019.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning," Harry told a reporter at the time. "A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

So, so, so cute.