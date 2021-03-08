On Valentine's Day 2021, Harry and Meghan surprised the world by announcing they're expecting their second baby. Fans have plenty of questions about their new bundle of joy, including what sex the baby will be. During the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey (which aired on March 7), it was revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second baby will be a girl. The Duke and Duchess seem thrilled with the news. "To have a boy and then a girl? What more can you ask for?" Harry said. "We have our family." Archie's sister will be due this summer, and the Sussexes say she will likely be their last child.

On Feb. 14, a spokesperson for the Sussexes officially confirmed the pregnancy. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the statement read. Following the announcement, the couple shared a sweet black-and-white maternity photo, which was taken by their friend, photographer Misan Harriman. The exciting news came exactly 37 years after Princess Diana and Prince Charles announced they were expecting their second child — that is, Harry — on Valentine's Day 1984.

The pregnancy news is particularly heartwarming considering Meghan suffered a miscarriage in summer 2020, which she didn't reveal until November of that year in a personal essay for the New York Times.

In a personal essay — which was titled "The Losses We Share" — Meghan provided a first-hand account of the day she lost her baby. "I dropped to the floor with him [Archie] in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she wrote. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second." Luckily, it seems everything is going well with Meghan's current pregnancy so far.

Fans first speculated Meghan and Harry's second child would be a daughter after Meghan was spotted wearing a pink sapphire ring at Spotify's Stream On event on Feb. 22. It was the couple's first public appearance since announcing their pregnancy and their departure from being senior royals, so the eye-catching piece of jewelry seemed particularly significant. However, it wasn't until Meghan and Harry's conversation with Oprah that the baby's sex was finally revealed.

The Sussexes welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019, which means he'll be just over two years older than his younger sister. I don't know about you all, but I already can't wait to see their first photo as a family of four.