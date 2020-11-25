In an emotional essay for the New York Times, Meghan Markle revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. The Duchess shared the personal story with the outlet on Nov. 25, revealing she quietly lost her second child over the summer, keeping the news from fans and the media until now. Meghan Markle's essay about her miscarriage was so raw from start to finish.

Meghan's essay was titled "The Losses We Share," and detailed the tough year she had while reflecting on how hard 2020 has been on everyone. The essay began with a first-hand account of the day she lost her baby.

“I dropped to the floor with him [Archie] in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Meghan revealed she was taken to a hospital where she tried to wrap her head around how she and Prince Harry would heal from the traumatic event.

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” she wrote.“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan also used the essay to touch upon the stigma behind miscarriages, insisting that the best way to heal is to make the conversation less taboo.

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage," she wrote. "Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

While Meghan's essay started off with her personal story, the overarching message was about all of us, and our ability to help each other heal. She encouraged readers to reach out to to those around them during the holiday season and ask three simple words: "Are you OK?"

"This Thanksgiving, as we plan for a holiday unlike any before — many of us separated from our loved ones, alone, sick, scared, divided and perhaps struggling to find something, anything, to be grateful for — let us commit to asking others, “Are you OK?” Meghan wrote. "As much as we may disagree, as physically distanced as we may be, the truth is that we are more connected than ever because of all we have individually and collectively endured this year.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Most importantly, Meghan's essay ended on a hopeful note. "Are we OK?" she asked. "We will be."