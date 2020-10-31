Soccer star Megan Rapinoe and her basketball star girlfriend Sue Bird are ready to tie the knot. The couple, who have been dating since 2016, broke the internet with the cutest post ever. Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's engagement photo on Instagram is probably the best thing you'll see all day.

Bird uploaded a picture of the engagement moment on Friday, Oct. 30, and opted to leave the caption blank, because who needs words when the image says it all? The photo shows Rapinoe down on one knee on the edge of an infinity pool. Bird is standing in the pool with a gorgeous view of the ocean water, and TBH the whole thing proves the Olympic gold medalists are pro at taking the best pictures together.

The couple has garnered a ton of cute reactions to the announcement, including from other sports teams, celebs, and athletes. Basketball players Angel McCoughtry, Chelsea Gray, Seimone Augustus, and Bria Hartley are just a few who offered their congrats to the power couple. The U.S. Women's National Team also congratulated the couple on Twitter. "Absolutely, positively [love] to see it! Congrats @mPinoe and @S10Bird!"

The couple began dating after meeting at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Then, Rapinoe slid into Bird's DMs to talk about her recent activism. Bird had joined WNBA teams and players in wearing black shirts and jerseys in support of Black Lives Matter, and Rapinoe has also been an open activist. Bird later spilled the tea during an interview at the 2017 ESPNW Women and Sports Summit, revealing the DM led to texting and hanging out.

In an October 2019 interview with People, Rapinoe revealed that both of them are so supportive of each other's athletic careers. “We are huge fans of each other. I have become, like, a Seattle Storm number one superfan, of course,” Rapinoe said. “I think it is just the understanding of what we have to go through and the appreciation of, you know, each other’s skills and lives is really special. And in the same sense, we are just normal to each other. Which is really nice. Like, neither of us are like, ‘Oh wow you are the best person that has ever played basketball.’ Which she is!”

Rapinoe also told the publication, “It is nice to just be able to totally unwind and be completely yourself and, you know, have someone understand and appreciate how special it is, what you are doing, but also just love you for who you are and just to be that kind of support system."

Bird turned 40 on Oct. 16, and shared an IG snapshot of the occasion on Oct. 18, holding up a funny streamer that said, "I am 39+." The photo looks like the same location the proposal took place. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed a suspicious ring on Bird's ring finger in an Oct. 28 post of Bird using hand sanitizer and wearing an "Ew, David" Schitt's Creek mask, so it looks like the couple got engaged over her birthday week.

With that adorable snapshot, Rapinoe and Bird are starting their journey to the altar SO right.